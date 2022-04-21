Browns launches itself into the world of beauty

Luxury fashion retailer Browns has unveiled a community-focused beauty department with a highly curated selection of products.

Having built a reputation for offering meticulously crafted fashion edits, Browns is seeking to do the same within the world of beauty.

The new edit adopts a 360 approach, mixing fashion retail with skincare, makeup, hair, fragrance, and men’s grooming products, as well as accessories, from a range of both established and emerging brands.

Some of the featured names include OFF-WHITE, Augustinus Bader, Natura Bissé, Dr Barbara Sturm, Medik8, La Bouche Rouge, and THE UNSEEN, amongst over 90 conscious and inclusive labels.

Buying Director, Ida Petersson, said: “We see fashion and beauty as inextricably entwined… The beauty space, like fashion, is a category that offers infinite room for playfulness, self-expression, and joy! We’re thrilled to now have the opportunity to apply this approach to beauty, bringing together brands and experiences from the respected beauty community in a way that is uniquely Browns.”

As part of a wider FARFETCH Group expansion, the Beauty at Browns launch will be brought to life through quarterly themes, kicking things off with Big Little Rituals; a campaign celebrating community. The campaign joins forces with a newly-established beauty network, the Browns Beauty Community.

Industry creatives, professionals and experts will share personalised recommendations and feedback, applying a Rated by Browns stamp of approval to their favourite products, as well as engaging with customers through email, live video chat and social media.

The edits will live online and in immersive spaces including an avant-garde Beauty Pod. Alongside the curated products is the continuation of the Browns residency programme hosted by the Beauty Studio; a shopping, treatment and hang-out area showcasing unique experiences from beauty specialists.

High luxury residences will surround the Browns Brook Street store, starting with skincare hero Natura Bisse, whilst the discovery of new names will be the focus at the Browns East London boutique – with the likes of Sunday Riley and facial gua sha from cult favourite Lanshin.

Brought on as Creative Beauty Editor-in-Residence, Nellie Eden amplifies Browns’ message for this new age of beauty, stating: “Beauty is not just make-up, it’s self-improvement. It’s the future, it’s technology. There is a genuine desire for people to feel more like themselves.”

The Beauty at Browns edit is available for purchase via brownsfashion.com, as well as at the dedicated Beauty Pod in Browns East.

All in-store residencies are bookable digitally, via the Browns app or through brownsfashion.com.