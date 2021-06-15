BOSS celebrate Pride with Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen

To celebrate Pride, BOSS have launched a campaign in support of ILGA World.

The classic BOSS staples like the white tee, hoodie and trainer get a chic, minimal splash of colour for Pride. Which is perfect for fashion fiends with a minimal aesthetic.

The campaign features actor and activist, Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen, who is Chief of Staff of Get Help and programming board member of the Los Angeles Chapter of StartOut, which champions LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs. Whilst sporting the Pride collection, Tommy and Peter are captured together to share their stories and speak about pride, freedom, and hope.

The duo expressed “It is important to listen to the LGBTQIA+ community and to amplify queer voices and queer creativity. It’s necessary for us to look into the mirror, look at one another, look at our differences and see those as strengths, not as things that pull us apart. We need to aim for the goal that everybody should be able to be who they want to be and whoever they feel they are is great. Just celebrate each other and every facet of our community. Just show love for all”.

André du Plessis, Executive Director of ILGA World, says, “The joy of being free to simply be ourselves: that is what many LGBTQIA+ persons around the world hope for. It’s important that BOSS is shining a light on this. Thanks to their support, ILGA World will be able to continue to help LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide working for a better future, by providing advocacy, research, and training to activists around the world. We know that change is unstoppable when we’re united!”

ILGA is a worldwide federation of more than 1,700 organizations from over 160 countries and territories campaigning for equal rights for LGBTQIA+ people.

Explore the collection here.