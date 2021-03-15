Berluti dress the Ken Doll for his 60th Birthday

Barbie’s loveable companion is turning 60! To celebrate, Berluti have teamed up with Mattel to dress him and his friends in this season’s hottest looks.

It’s no secret that when it comes to the fashion stakes Ken is arguably always giving Barbie a run for her money. So to mark his monumental birthday, Kris Van Assche the Creative Director behind Berluti, unveils a collection of three unique dolls dressed in the Berluti x Brian Rochefort collection. Alongside looking like a million dollars, the gang are given a chic beach buggy ride manufactured by Hot Wheels.



Speaking on the collaboration, Assche stated “During such a restrictive time, it felt joyful and liberating going into fantasy mode to create all these products and this storytelling. Ultimately, it all goes back to the idea of dreaming”. Mattel’s Senior Director of Barbie Design, Robert Best also added “Throughout Ken’s iconic history, cultural relevance and diversity have been core to his evolution. These themes perfectly align with Berluti’s fashion and values, so it made total sense to come together to celebrate Ken’s 60th anniversary”.



The three unique Ken dolls will be digitally auctioned in May with proceeds supporting the children’s charity, Make-A-Wish®. Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses around the world.

You too can wear a piece of the celebration with two iconic Berluti products being remixed and reworked with a touch of Ken. A T-shirt displaying Berluti’s and Ken’s interlaced logos and a Nino clutch. One of the most iconic leather pieces of Berluti, featuring the iconic Signature canvas – superimposed with Berluti’s logo – and Venezia leather details with a California Blue patina.

With all this fashion, Barbie needs to step her game up!