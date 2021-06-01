Balenciaga screams GAY with their new Pride collection

Balenciaga deliver high fashion, philanthropy, and queer humour with their new Pride collection in collaboration with The Trevor Project.

Known for having their fingers firmly on the pop culture pulse, Balenciaga show tongue-in-cheek humour when designing their capsule Pride collection. Reworking the GAP’s iconic logo to GAY, the collection delivers wardrobe essentials like a jockstrap with a rainbow band. It’s essentially all you need.

That’s not all, the collection also has hoodies, t-shirts and caps all tatted with the GAY logo. The message is clear. There’s no room for subtly this Pride.

15% of each sales will support The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organisation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people founded in 1998. The Balenciaga Pride 2021 capsule continues the brand’s history of promoting LGBTQIA+ visibility and acceptance.

The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world’s largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace.

Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth serving adults and organisations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis councillors are available via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Help.

Shop the collection here.