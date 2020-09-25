Aeyde: The brand perfect for your Fall wardrobe

Subtle, timeless yet effortlessly modern; aeyde is the European homegrown brand that will add a touch of elevation to your impending wardrobe refresh.

After conquering and delivering chic footwear styles, to then dropping deliciously signature jewellery pieces, the brand is expanding their product line with silk scarves. The new scarf ‘ROBIN’, features fragments of aeyde’s autumn winter poem, as a small reminder of aeyde’s mantras for a positive mindset. The scarves are hand printed and made in Italy and will be available in a range of four colourways – black, cream, khaki and beige.

The collection, alongside the brand’s staples, are the perfect entry way to build up the Fall looks of your dreams.

