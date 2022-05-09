8 by YOOX presents Tales of Africa

8 by YOOX shares their latest capsule collection, Tales of Africa, dedicated to the artisanal world and vibrancy of African cultures. The collaboration gives rise to six designers from the African continent, celebrating tie-dye prints, geometric textures and precious embroideries.

The collection ranges from ready-to-wear garments, bags, accessories, and footwear, reinterpreting traditions, mixing authentic raw materials, styles and techniques.

An innovative approach gives life to unique products, from Imane Ayissi with the Faso dan fani weaving, to Estelle Yomeda’s Togolese Kente, to the lively South African decorations of Galago’s footwear. Creations of iFele by Reggi Xaba, the accessories of Inzuki by designer Teta Isibo and the clothing line created by Inside Blue by Nkwo Onwuka round out the collection.

The designers are able to express their take on contemporary style thanks to a collaboration with Lago54; the first European agency dedicated to promoting exclusively African fashion designers.

Tales of Africa is also the latest addition to align with YOOX NET-A-PORTER GROUP People Positive and Planet Positive as part of its 2030 sustainability strategy, Infinity. The strategies will continue to support organisations, businesses and individuals striving for inclusivity, as well as raising the standards of social and environmental responsibility.

Tales of Africa x 8 by YOOX capsule is available exclusively on YOOX.