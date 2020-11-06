Yvie Oddly: “It would be nice to be taken seriously”

Over a year has passed since Yvie Oddly was crowned the winner of season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Now, the quirky queen is leaning to her musical sound, but Yvie still has some final things to say about her big win. “It would be nice to be taken seriously. That respect you get on Drag Race, especially if you win. Once you get on Drag Race, I feel like your goal is to find a way for yourself and then branch out into the world to be known for more than being a Drag Race girl. I’ve always had an affinity for music and I’ve always written raps; it’s just about taking myself seriously. I hope this album is fun, campy and it helps, at least, establish that I’m a three dimensional person and I’m here to give you some good music and a fun time,” she explains.

When it comes to big musical figures Yvie’s go-to point of comparison is Drake. “I’m not really a big stan girl,” she tells GAY TIMES. “I don’t treat the idea of any other celebrity that way. But, I am impressed looking at what Drake has been able to do with his career. He’s been making music non-stop for the last decade. He came from a place that we wouldn’t traditionally associate with a Billboard chart-topping rapper. I’m just inspired by people who break boundaries like that. There’s way too many people who inspire me and Drake is a good example that I think kids will know.”

For Yvie, making a debut album wasn’t about reinvention, but undertaking a creative venture. “I feel like this album for me was just about committing to a project. I had gotten a taste of making music with ‘Dollar Store’ with the last song challenge on my season of Drag Race. I got to see if I could take myself seriously as an artist and put out a finished product,” she outlines. “I’m really proud of the album because it’s all over the place and it’s got something that is for everybody. There’s not a single track on there that I think everybody will bop to except for Hype because if you don’t love Miss Vanjie, then you’re wrong. It’s an experience, a snapshot of, all of the chaos that’s gone into my life in the last year. Like I said earlier how I’ve just been able to turn it out. It’s not even necessarily all of what I’d like to make musically. I’m just excited for the future, to be honest.”