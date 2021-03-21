Veronica Green opens up about her Drag Race UK finale look

“Did I stand out on the runway? ABSO-FUCKING-LUTELY!”
Veronica Green has effortlessly shut down the haters when discussing her Drag Race UK finale lewk.
During the final four’s performance of RuPaul’s hit A Little Bit of Love, the eliminated queens joined the main stage to close out the show.
The returning queens were given a red and pink theme for their performance lewks. But viewers couldn’t help but notice Veronica and her subtle pink and red ensemble.
Taking to Twitter, Veronica defended her flesh coloured body suit, stating: “To save repeating, I’ll address something about the group number.”
She continued: “The theme was red & pink. I knew everyone would do bold red & pink looks, so I put the tiniest red rhinestones on the lightest blush appliqués I could find. Did I stand out on the runway? ABSO-FUCKING-LUTELY!”
While some fans disliked her outfit choice, others praised the queen for stepping out the box.
One Twitter user said: “You were built to stand out in a crowd mama- any shade coming your way is unwarranted.”
Her return on Thursday’s finale is just the beginning for the London-based queen.
Veronica will be a contestant on series three of Drag Race UK due to leaving this past season after contracting COVID-19.
Drag Race viewers get ready, the era of Veronica Green is upon us.
Watch the full A Little Bit Of Love performance below.
