Veronica Green opens up about her Drag Race UK finale look

“Did I stand out on the runway? ABSO-FUCKING-LUTELY!”

Veronica Green has effortlessly shut down the haters when discussing her Drag Race UK finale lewk.

During the final four’s performance of RuPaul’s hit A Little Bit of Love, the eliminated queens joined the main stage to close out the show.

The returning queens were given a red and pink theme for their performance lewks. But viewers couldn’t help but notice Veronica and her subtle pink and red ensemble.

Taking to Twitter, Veronica defended her flesh coloured body suit, stating: “To save repeating, I’ll address something about the group number.”

She continued: “The theme was red & pink. I knew everyone would do bold red & pink looks, so I put the tiniest red rhinestones on the lightest blush appliqués I could find. Did I stand out on the runway? ABSO-FUCKING-LUTELY!”