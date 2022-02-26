The queens travel back to the 60s in the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14

Spoilers ahead

The queens of season 14 formed sensational 60s-inspired girl groups in the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Last week, the ladies delivered dramatic and gassy performances on the campy soap opera, The Daytona Wind.

While most of the contestants delivered hilarious scenes, Deja Skye and Angeria Van Michaels encountered a few setbacks with their lines.

Alongside their performances, the queens hit the runway in their cheekiest chap inspired ensembles. But it was Lady Camden who delivered a sickening reveal that left the panel truly gagged.

After the runway and the screening of The Daytona Wind, RuPaul revealed that each queen would be staying another week. She then selected Daya Betty and Lady Camden to battle it out for the maxi-challenge title, which resulted in the latter winning.

Shortly after the surprising elimination twist, the queens sashayed into the workroom.

Lady Camden and Daya, who were the top two queens last episode, seemed visibly excited after their showstopping lip-sync performance.

“I can’t deny it. I am walking into the workroom with a little spring in my step as the newly crowned winner,” Lady Camden said in a confessional.

While the group conversed on the couch, Daya expressed her happiness about no longer being a “safe” queen.

“I’m finally out of the safe side,” she exclaimed. “I feel completely re-lit. I know I have something to make it to the top and now it makes me want to fight even harder.”

While most of the ladies showcased their support for the two queens, Jasmine Kennedie seemed sceptical of Daya’s place at the top.

“All tea. I’m pissed that I’m not in the top two. Like Camden deserved it but Daya?” she questioned in a confessional.

After reflecting on being safe from elimination, the girls split ways to get out their runway looks and make-up.

While taking off their wigs, Deja asked Jasmine how she was doing, to which she replied: “I’m happy. I’m genuinely happy. I mean all tea, I wish I was in the top.”

She then said that even if she made it into the top two, she probably wouldn’t have been able to perform – due to the emotional events of Untucked.

During the heartfelt behind the scenes feature, Jasmine came out to her fellow contestants as transgender.

Deja and Jorgeous then expressed how proud they were of the 22-year-old and praised her bravery.

While Jasmine was happy about coming out, she also revealed that she was nervous about her dad’s reaction.

“I do feel like there’s a weight lifted off my chest,” she explained. “I’m just nervous about my dad because when I just came out as gay and drag, it wasn’t the greatest thing.”

Deja offered encouraging words in response while reiterating that the other queens have her back.

Kerri Colby echoed similar sentiments during a confessional and said Jasmine’s moment “touched her heart.”

“Everybody has their opinion about Jasmine, but no matter how you bicker or argue, drag is about bonding with your family,” she added.

The next day, the girls entered the workroom full of energy and ready to slay another challenge.

While the morale was exceptionally high after the last episode, the queens admitted to feeling the heat of the competition.

“I’ve got a lot of friends, but I don’t have a single $100,000,” Bosco informed the group. “Love you all, I will catch up after the show but I did really want to keep moving.”

The group’s friendly banter was cut short by none other than Mama Ru herself, who approached the girls stating, “you’re all still here?”

“You know drag is a sisterhood, and since the dawn of time, we relied on each other to keep our feet on the grand,” she explained.

Ru then announced the girls were heading to the library for the competition’s annual reading ceremony.

Bosco revealed that she was waiting for this moment in a confessional, stating: “I love to talk shit. This is what I was born for.”

Even though each queen killed it with their shady reads, Bosco emerged victorious. “It was time for the villain to win,” she said in a confessional.

Mama Ru then teased that she would be “setting the Drag Race time machine to 1964” before introducing the “girl group” themed challenge.

“For this week’s maxi-challenge, you’ll break into three groups, each performing a brand new retro hit,” she explained. “The Bad Boy Baby by the Shang-Ru-La’s, He’s My Baby by The Ru-Nettes and Baby is Love by the Super Duper Ru-Premes.”

Mama Ru then tasked the girls to split up into their own groups, write their own creative verses, and choreograph unique routines.

It didn’t take long for the situation to get messy, due to a large chunk of the queens expressing interest in either The Shang-Ru-La’s or The Ru-Premes. This left Jasmine as the only girl to join The Ru-Nettes.

While Jorgeous was willing to drop her place in the Ru-Premes to join The Ru-Nettes, Daya was unconvinced from switching groups.

“Daya is just being a big baby. ‘I want this, I want this,'” Jasmine mocked in a confessional.

After a couple of tense glances, Deja offered to be a” ‘team player” and joined The Ru-Nettes.

With the groups officially selected, the queens went to work on their verses before heading to the main stage to record their songs.

Michelle Visage, who was once in the R&B girl group Seduction, lent her talents to help the girls harness their showstopping vocals.

While most of the groups flourished during their recording and dancing sessions, Kerri encountered a few setbacks during both of the sections.

The next day, the queens entered the workroom to prepare for their upcoming performances.

While applying their make-up, Daya asked the ladies which girl group was their favourite growing up.

“My favourite is definitely Destiny’s Child,” Willow responded. Jorgeous echoed similar sentiments and also mentioned Danity Kane.

To no one’s surprise, Lady Camden said her favourite group was The Spice Girls and revealed that their “girl power” message inspired her as a kid.

“I know I always talk about The Spice Girls and how much I love them, but it’s more than just the music,” she explained. “Girl power is a really fierce message that I would always literally think about it when I was bullied at school or whatever.”

When the question was poised to Kerri, she revealed that she wasn’t allowed to listen to girl groups during her childhood.

“I always enjoyed those girl groups but because of how I was raised, I never grew up listening to them. I would have got my ass beat if I was caught,” she said.

She then recalled that she was only allowed to listen to religiously affiliated music while growing up.

“As a child, I would see Beyoncé or Destiny’s Child and I’d be like ‘Oh my goodness’, you can tell they were just having fun,” she said. “For so much of my earlier life, I felt so restricted because I was like, ‘Why am I not allowed to be who I want to be.'”

The conversation turned messy when Daya asked about Jasmine’s “two-face” reading during the mini-challenge.

“Well, I did hear in the Untucked of the Glamazon challenge that you had said some things about me that you have not yet said to my face,” she revealed.

When asked about what she heard, the New York queen referred back to Daya’s comments regarding Jasmine’s alleged reliance on her body and skinny queens on the runway.

In response, Daya admitted to making those statements before telling Jasmine that she mentioned it later.

“I’ve been very honest how I feel about people and I just thought you would do the same,” Jasmine responded.

Daya then admitted that her shade wasn’t regarding her body but her outfit – which she described as “bad.”

“Honestly, Daya is upset because she hasn’t won anything yet,” Jasmine said in a confessional. “But girl, you weren’t in the top for that challenge because your shit was wrinkled and it looked ugly. Period.”

After the tense discussion, the queens headed to center stage to deliver their mesmerising performances as The Shang-Ru-Las’s, The Ru-Nettes and The Ru-Premes, respectively.

Each queen proved to be a star in their own right after delivering clever lyrics and creative choreography.

Following their 60s inspired performances, the ladies strutted on the runway in their “Heart On” ensembles.

Mama Ru then gathered the girls togther and revealed that each queen would be judged individually.

Willow Pill, Bosco and Jorgeous were announced as safe before the rest of the queens headed into the critiques.

In the end, Daya won the maxi-challenge, with Jasmine and Kerri selected as the bottom two queens of the week.

The two then performed a sickening lip-sync to a remix to Toni Braxton’s track Unbreak My Heart.

After the performance, Mama Ru asked Jasmine to stay and Kerry to sashay away.

But before she could officially head home, she had one more chance of survival with the chocolate bar twist. Unfortunately, it was just a candy bar and the LA-based queen was eliminated.

Next week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens lead DragCon panels in their first stand-up comedy challenge. The hilarious Nicole Byer is also set to guest judge.

Watch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 every Saturday on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Click here to subscribe.