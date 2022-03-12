The queens struggle during Snatch Game on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14

The ladies showcased their most rambunctious celebrity impersonations on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Last week, the queens separated into two groups for their DragCon debuts. During their panels, the ladies delivered beautiful, organic, and comedic conversations surrounding the topic of “menzes.”

After their DragCon appearances, the contestants strutted down the runway in their most creative “Shoulder Pad” looks. In the end, Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous landed in the bottom two and were tasked with lip-syncing for their life.

After delivering one of the most highly anticipated performances of the season, Mama Ru surprised everyone when she saved both queens from going home.

Soon after the non-elimination, the queens entered the workroom to rehash that legendary lip-sync.

“Secretly, I think we’ve all been wanting to see the Jasmine and Jorgeous lip-sync, and we definitely got the show that we’ve been waiting for,” Angeria Paris Van Michaels said in a confessional. “But nobody was eliminated.”

Bosco also praised the two queen’s performances and revealed to the girls that the group was “screaming” for them.

Jorgeous then revealed that she was nervous going against Jasmine in the lip-sync. “I’m just so happy to be here because, girl, I was nervous for a bit,” she told the ladies.

While everyone continued to gag over the double save, Daya Betty expressed her annoyance over the non-elimination in a confessional.

“Am I irritated there’s eight of us here still? Absolutely,” she said. “I get it. I can’t be mad at it, but I’m irritated.”

After Jasmine playfully told the other queens to beware about lip-syncing against her, Daya dampened the mood when she said the performance “wasn’t that good.”

“Girl, I know all of them are mad, and you know what? That’s fine. Let those feelings bubble up. Let those feelings get to you and really psych you out because if you’re lip-syncing against me, it’s going to be very hard to send me home, darling,” Jasmine relished in a confessional.

The conversation then switched over to Bosco’s maxi-challenge win, to which the Seattle-based queen said it feels “so f**king cute.”

She then praised Deja Skye for her performance and revealed that she thought the Fresno queen would have been the winner.

“I surely did think that like maybe this was the moment for you,” Bosco said. Daya then asked Deja if her lack of maxi-challenge wins were getting to her.

“It’s like you’re right there and someone just happened to do a tiny bit kind of better,” she explained to the girls.

Deja elaborated on her feelings in a confessional and said that she wasn’t discrediting Bosco.

“I feel like I’ve listened to them, and I’ve given them what they wanted, and I still couldn’t get the win,” she said. “If I’m doing amazing, like why can’t I just get the win?”

The next day, the queens entered the workroom with refreshed attitudes and excitement for the next challenge.

It wasn’t long before Mama Ru entered the space with another animal print ensemble. The legendary drag star then tasked the queens with a bubble-wrap themed mini-challenge.

“So for today’s mini-challenge, you need to create wearable pop art using nothing but bubble wrap,” she said. “Queens, you have 30 minutes to get into quick drag before you walk the red bubble wrap carpet.”

After a hilarious round of campy snapshots, Bosco ended up victorious and secured the $2,500 prize.

Once the bubble-wrapped settled, Mama Ru then instructed the girls to prepare for the highly anticipated Snatch Game.

“Ladies, now that you’ve worked the red carpet, it’s time for the main event. Hold on to your edges because we’re playing the Snatch Game,” she exclaimed.

After leaving the room, the queens went to work on their celebrity impersonations.

“The moment, the peril, the existential death. Today’s maxi-challenge is the Snatch Game,” Bosco said in a confessional.

“Celebrity illusion is a really important part of drag history. It was the most popular type of drag for a really long time.”

While Lady Camden tried on her ruff, Angeria asked if she was going to portray Prince, to which the British queen said: “No, William Shakespeare, the writer.”

On the other side of the workroom, Bosco and Willow Pill discussed their planned Snatch Game personas.

“Willow! How are you feeling about the Snatch Game?” Bosco asked.

“I think I’m going to do Drew Barrymore, she’s like one of my favourite actors ever,” Willow replied.

Bosco then revealed that she would be playing Gwyneth Paltrow.

“It’s like less about her as an actress and more about her as like a New-Age snake oil salesman,” she explained.

Shortly after their brainstorming session, Mama Ru entered the workroom to give valuable advice regarding their Snatch Game characters.

The first queen to land in the hot seat was Jorgeous, who revealed to Ru that she would be portraying Broad City star, Ilana Glazer.

“Like this is the character I feel really confident in,” she explained. Mama Ru then encouraged the Texas-based queen to be “in the moment” and have fun.

Daya then joined Ru at the table and announced that she would be playing rockstar Ozzy Osbourne.

“You know he’s a lovely, lovely man? He’s a sweetheart and he loves this show. Are you going to embarrass him?” the legendary drag host asked.

After Daya opened up about being nervous, RuPaul instructed her to channel “whatever she’s done” to get the Crystal Methyd comparisons into her Ozzy character.

When Angeria stepped to the table, the Atlanta-based queen revealed that she would be taking on former Drag Race contestant Tammie Brown.

“That’s a great idea if you can pull it off,” Mama Ru responded.

RuPaul then advised Angeria to “luxuriate” the role of Tammie Brown.

The next queen to the table was Jasmine, who revealed that she would be playing the former US Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos.

The New York-based queen went on to say that she would be channelling a mix of Kellyanne Conway and an evangelical woman for the character.

The conversation then turned to Jasmine being saved in the last episode, which garnered some shady reactions from Daya.

“Eye roll, eye roll. Eyes rolling in the back of my head. Jasmine’s been in the bottom three times now,” the Chicago-based queen said in confessional.

“I have yet to see anything that Jasmine can do fantastically other than lip-syncing when she’s in the bottom.”

The second to last queen to the table was Deja, who walked up with a “hip hop hat”, a wig with dreads and a varsity jacket.

After Mama Ru said she had no idea who her character would be, Deja revealed that she would be playing Lil Jon.

Ru then brought up Deja’s recent maxi-challenge loss before telling her that Snatch Game was her new opportunity to secure a win.

The final queen to land in the hot seat was Lady Camden, who revealed that her William Shakespeare choice was a way to make fun of her heritage.

“I can be very posh and refined and whatever. So I kind of wanna try to use that,” she explained.

After receiving some sage advice, the queens finished getting ready and headed to the studio.

Guest judge Dove Cameron and former Drag Race star Raven served as the Snatch Game judges.

While Deja proved to be a hit with her Lil Jon impression, the other seven queens struggled to the land jokes that stuck.

The next day, the queens entered the workroom and dissected their Snatch Game performances before hitting the runway.

While applying their make-up, Deja revealed that she felt relieved that the game was over.

“This is the one challenge that I was terrified of. And the fact that I did so well at it, mind f***ing boggling,” she explained.

Jorgeous, on the other hand, theorized that she would be in the bottom two.

“I was one of the weaker ones. After we were done with it, I was like f**k like, I was bitter boots,” she said. “Not at anyone else but just, like, at myself.”

On the other side of the workroom, Willow Pill told Angeria that she was “disappointed” in her Snatch Game performance.

“The pressure just felt so on for this one, because people know that I’m comedic, I guess,” she explained. “Snatch Game is everyone’s favourite thing in the world, and I didn’t want to disappoint.”

After the queens finished getting ready, they headed to the main stage in their most creative “Holy Couture” ensembles.

Before the judges’ critiques, Michelle Visage addressed the elephant in the room.

“I just want to say throughout this competition, you girls have performed amazingly well and I know personally what you can live up to,” she explained.

“And I’m just kind of speechless with this Snatch Game. I don’t know where everybody went. So I’m not here to shame. I’m here to investigate.”

After a series of awkward feedback, Deja was announced as the winner of the maxi challenge.

Mama Ru then threw one of the biggest wrenches in Drag Race history when she announced that the remaining queens were all in the bottom.

“To make my final decision, I need to see you all lip-sync for your mother-tucking lives… but not now,” she exclaimed. “Next week, you are cordially invited to a Lip-Sync Lollapa-Ru-Za smackdown to determine which one of you will sashay away.”

On next week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens battle it out on the stage in the season’s most epic lip-sync challenge. Comedian Ross Mathews will also be making a return to the judges panel.

Watch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 every Saturday on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Click here to subscribe.