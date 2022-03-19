The queens slay during the LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown on the latest episode of Drag Race season 14

The queens battled it out on the stage during the Lip-Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14.

Last week, the queens participated in one of the series’ most anticipated maxi-challenges, Snatch Game. From Drew Barrymore and William Shakespeare to Lil Jon and Gwyneth Paltrow, the ladies brought their quirkiest celebrity impersonations to the table.

Unfortunately, the majority of the queens performances failed to impress Mama Ru, guest judge Dove Cameron and Drag Race legend Raven.

The next day the queens strutted on the runway in their “Holy Couture” ensembles before they endured an awkward round of critiques from the judges.

In the end, Deja Skye was named the winner of Snatch Game and received her very first maxi-challenge win.

Mama Ru then threw one of the biggest wrenches in Drag Race history when she told the remaining seven queens they were all in the bottom.

“To make my final decision, I need to see you all lip-sync for your mother-tucking lives… but not now,” she exclaimed. “Next week, you are cordially invited to a Lip-Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown to determine which one of you will sashay away.”

After Ru’s jaw-dropping reveal, the queens entered the workroom stressed and gagged.

“This is the biggest gag. Not only did we screw up Snatch Game. But now we all have to lip-sync for our lives to save our places in this competition,” Jasmine Kennedie said in a confessional.

After the group settled into the orange couches, Bosco started the conversation by telling the girls she was embarrassed.

“Jesus Christ, we’re terrible at doing the Snatch Game,” she exclaimed.

While the majority of the group were visibly shaken by the impending lip-sync, maxi-challenge winner Deja tried to lighten up the situation but to no avail.

“We have to find humour in it because no one else found humour in Snatch Game,” she said.

The conversation turned messy when Daya expressed her frustrations over being in the bottom with Jasmine and Jorgeous.

“No offence Jasmine, no offence Jorgeous but you’ve been in the bottom a lot, and I’m just annoyed,” she said. “No hard feelings towards ya’ll. I’m just getting really overwhelmed, and it’s starting to really piss me the fuck off.”

Daya then admitted that her comment was “bitchy” before asking the other queens if she was the only person to feel that way.

“I know for a fact, by the looks on some of these girls’ faces, Bosco, that you’re just as unhappy as I am with it,” she said in a confessional.

Rather than get upset by Daya’s words, Jasmine relished in the thought of potentially beating the Chicago-based queen in a lip-sync.

“Daya is so mad that I’m still here, and let her be. Because now she’s worried that she may have to lip-sync against me for her stake in this place,” she said in a confessional.

The next day, the queens entered the workroom to prepare for the impending Lip-Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown.

While the ladies applied their make-up, Deja expressed excitement over being safe.

“I’m sorry ya’ll gotta stress, but I feel good,” Deja exclaimed.

In a confessional, Lady Camden gave her two cents on why Mama Ru put seven queens in the bottom.

“I think a lot of people were trying to play it safe in Snatch Game and I think that Ru wants us to fight for our spots and not play it safe,” she said. “The embarrassment of Snatch Game not going well is like fuel to me right now.”

Angeria Paris VanMichaels then asked Willow Pill what her preferred lip-sync songs were, to which she responded: “I like to make my own mixes and make like a story.”

She continued: “Something theatrical. Sometimes I get a little spooked if it’s just a regular song by itself.”

In response to Willow, Angeria said she was more of a ballad and “park and bark” girl.

“The ‘park and bark’, where you just park it right there in that one spot and just give it all you got,” she explained in a confessional. “But I’m doing whatever I need to do to stay here.”

On the other side of the workroom, Daya asked Bosco if she agreed with her comments about being in the bottom alongside Jasmine and Jorgeous.

“Bosco, I could tell in your face just a little bit, that you weren’t too happy, but you didn’t say anything,” she said.

After agreeing with Daya, Bosco went on to say that she was mainly “displeased” with herself.

“I’m irritated at myself that I put myself in this position,” she said. “I am just in such a place of, like, intense focus, like, I get to show the judges, like, what I do.”

In a confessional, Willow described Bosco as one of the most nervous for the lip-sync, stating: “I know that she can get in her head a lot and she kind of goes down a hole sometimes.”

Daya then told the girls that her nerves stemmed from not being a dancer before highlighting Jasmine and Jorgeous’ skills.

“Like that is something I think about, and if I’m being honest, that is something that’s in my head,” she said.

After theorising about the rules for the lip-sync, the conversation turned into a tense affiar when Jasmine confronted Daya over her passive-aggressive statements.

“Why do you say “no offence” when you’re just saying your opinion,” Jasmine asked.

Daya responded: “Because I don’t want you guys to think it’s me being rude or anything.”

She continued: “I just want you to know that this is how I’m feeling in this particular moment.”

In a confessional, Jasmine said that Daya’s use of “no offence” is a way for her “not to get a rebuttal back.”

After the awkward conversation, the queens headed to the main stage to lip-sync for Mama Ru and company.

“Last week, your charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent failed the test. So tonight we’re throwing a Lip-Sync LaLaPaRuZa Smackdown.”

“A series of six lip-syncs. If you win your lip-sync, you will be safe from elimination. If you lose, you’ll continue to face off until two queens remain.”

She then explained that a ball with each queen’s initials would be chosen from the golden hopper – which resulted in Jasmine being selected as the first to lip-sync.

Mama Ru then revealed that the New York-based queen could pick her competitor.

To no one’s surprise, Jasmine chose her “big sister” Daya as the queen to lip-sync against.

But before the ladies could lay it all out on the stage, Ru revealed that the second queen gets dibs on choosing the track.

The legendary Drag Race host then listed off five songs, including RESPECT by Aretha Franklin, Never Too Much by Luther Vandross, Don’t Let Go by En Vogue, Love Don’t Cost A Thing by Jennifer Lopez and Radio by Beyoncé.

In the end, Daya chose the Drag Race classic RESPECT before Ru cleared off the stage.

At the start of the performance, Jasmine showcased all the stunts and shows. However, Daya began to shine as the lip-sync continued with her mannerisms and stage presence.

Mama Ru then announced that Daya was the winner for the lip-sync.

For round two, Willow was chosen as the first queen of the batch. The Chicago-based talent then selected Bosco as her opponent.

Bosco went on to choose Never Too Much as their lip-sync song, which excited Willow.

“I am so happy. That is the only song that I wanted. She played right into my hands.” Willow said in a confessional.

The smackdown between Bosco and Willow proved to be a soulful endeavour, which resulted in the latter winning.

Ru changed up the format for the third lip-sync and announced that the three remaining queens would be going up against each other. Jorgeous was then announced as the queen to pick the song.

In a surprise to the other girls, the Tennessee-based queen selected Radio by Beyoncé.

Once the music started, Lady Camden, Jorgeous and Angeria wasted no time delivering passionate performances. However, Jorgeous ended up victorious.

With four queens left, Lady Camden was chosen to lead the third to last lip-sync, which saw her competing against Bosco.

After a magnificent performance of En Vogue’s Don’t Let Go, Lady Camden was crowned the winner.

Jasmine and Angeria then hit the stage to perform Jennifer Lopez’s Love Don’t Cost A Thing, which saw the latter secure the win.

For the last performance of the evening, Bosco and Jasmine performed a sultry rendition of Diana Ross’ track Swept Away.

In the end, Bosco proved to be victorious, which resulted in Jasmine being asked to sashay away from the competition.

“I just did the thing against Jasmine. I get to stay,” the Seattle-based queen said in a confessional. “I know that everybody wants to be here, but it feels like I need to be here.”

Next week on RuPaul’s Drag Race, the queens prepare to hit the stage again in the show’s annual Rusical, Moulin Ru. Singer and actress Andra Day is set to serve as guest judge.

