Shea Couleé wins the GAY TIMES Honour for Drag Hero

Shea Couleé has been named the recipient of the GAY TIMES Honour for Drag Hero supported by Audi.

This year saw the queen return to the werkroom and leave victorious as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 – something we’d all waited patiently to witness for some time.

Add to that a promising music career and a turn in the Savage x Fenty show that left us all gagged, Shea has built upon her reputation for drag excellency of the highest order.

“I want to express my sincerest gratitude to GAY TIMES for naming me their Drag Hero,” Shea said in a video message.

“I am just so over the moon and excited. I wanted to say thank you because I do what I do simple because I love it and I’m passionate about it. So being recognised in addition to that is just the cherry on top of the cake.”

To mark her GAY TIMES Honours 2020 win, Shea Couleé features on the cover of the new issue of GAY TIMES Magazine.

In the cover story, Shea speaks about an incredible year for representation for queens of colour on Drag Race, following Jaida Essence Hall’s win on season 12 and Priyanka’s crowning on Canada’s Drag Race.

“It sends this lovely message of excellence, and that going after your dreams in spite of your circumstances shows that you can do it,” Shea tells us. “You can achieve it, and you can serve as a representation for other people like myself.

“It’s so powerful to see so many queens of colour being elevated to such a wonderful level on a global scale with a global audience watching it happen. It’s a beautiful moment in queer culture and history right now to see all these queer, gender non-conforming people of colour serving as leaders and examples for a global brand.”

