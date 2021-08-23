RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 reveals first three guest judges

The BBC has announced the first three celebrity guest judges who will be joining RuPaul and Michelle Visage for season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Following the success of season two and last week’s cast announcement, excitement for the new edition of Drag Race UK has been greater than ever.

Now, the BBC has given fans of the franchise another glimpse into its next instalment by ru-vealing some of the guest judges viewers can look forward to seeing.

Actor, comedian and presenter Matt Lucas will take up the position of the opening episode’s guest judge – an iconic role which has previously been filled by the likes of Lady Gaga, Elizabeth Hurley and Kathy Griffin across the franchise.

Lucas said he brought a “very silly” attitude to the judging panel, explaining that he loves how the show is “a celebration of something which is all too rarely celebrated elsewhere”.

He added: “It was on my bucket list to be on the show, but my years of wearing tights are behind me, so I was both relieved and delighted to be asked to be on the panel!

“I was hugely impressed by the brilliance and invention on the show, and it was one of the most entertaining days I’ve ever had.”

Two time champion of Strictly Come Dancing, Oti Mabuse, will be bringing her dancing expertise to the runway when she critiques the season three queens.

Mabuse is a superfan of the show and said she has seen every single episode since season one of the US edition.