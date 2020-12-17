Here’s the big reveal you’ve been waiting for: BBC and World of Wonder have unveiled the first batch of guest judges for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two.
Back on the BBC for 10 brand new episodes starting 14 January, Drag Race UK will be inviting some of Britain’s most beloved stars to the judging panel alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr.
Iconic actress Liz Hurley, musician MNEK (who will be returning after appearing last season in the girl band episode), actress and singer Sheridan Smith, model Jourdan Dunn, TV queen Lorraine Kelly who featured on Snatch Game last season, and beloved icon Gemma Collins, will all be appearing in the second season.
The BBC confirmed these first batch of names on social media, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks ahead of the premiere episode.
Outside of this official announcement, we know Dawn French is expected to appear in the second season too.
During an episode of Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners, the actress revealed: “They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t, I don’t live in London.
“But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”
She also said there will be a “Perspex between each judge kind of thing” due to the pandemic.
And according to tabloid reports, Gemma will judge the most sickening game of all – Snatch Game.
“Everyone is thrilled Gemma agreed to be part of the new series. She is a dream signing. Snatch Game is all about having a laugh, so Gemma is perfect for it,” they said.
“Last series saw contestant Cheryl Hole impersonate Gemma. So to now have Gemma taking part feels like things have gone full circle.”
With the UK version starting on 14 January, it means there will be an overlap with Drag Race seasons for the first time. World of Wonder recently announced that the 13th instalment of the US original will premiere New Year’s Day.
Unlike its widely acclaimed predecessor, which saw The Vivienne triumph over Baga Chipz and Divina De Campo as the UK’s First Drag Superstar, season two will introduce 12 queens to British audiences.
BBC Three and World of Wonder have also announced that the werkroom doors will open for a third season, which will arrive later on in the year. Two seasons in 2021? The gays are winning!
“Looking forward to better days! I’m happy to announce the triumphant return of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” said RuPaul. “Early in 2021, season two will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens.
“We’re also currently casting season three with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honored that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most.”