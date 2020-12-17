Here’s the big reveal you’ve been waiting for: BBC and World of Wonder have unveiled the first batch of guest judges for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two.

Back on the BBC for 10 brand new episodes starting 14 January, Drag Race UK will be inviting some of Britain’s most beloved stars to the judging panel alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr.

Iconic actress Liz Hurley, musician MNEK (who will be returning after appearing last season in the girl band episode), actress and singer Sheridan Smith, model Jourdan Dunn, TV queen Lorraine Kelly who featured on Snatch Game last season, and beloved icon Gemma Collins, will all be appearing in the second season.

The BBC confirmed these first batch of names on social media, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks ahead of the premiere episode.

You didn’t think we were done, did you? We’re ru-vealing some of #DragRaceUK guest judges, you’re in for a treat. pic.twitter.com/15d5NKwKY7 — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 17, 2020

Outside of this official announcement, we know Dawn French is expected to appear in the second season too.

During an episode of Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners, the actress revealed: “They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t, I don’t live in London.

“But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”

She also said there will be a “Perspex between each judge kind of thing” due to the pandemic.

And according to tabloid reports, Gemma will judge the most sickening game of all – Snatch Game.

“Everyone is thrilled Gemma agreed to be part of the new series. She is a dream signing. Snatch Game is all about having a laugh, so Gemma is perfect for it,” they said.

“Last series saw contestant Cheryl Hole impersonate Gemma. So to now have Gemma taking part feels like things have gone full circle.”