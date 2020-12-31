RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13: here’s where and when you can watch in the UK

ATTENTION: The wait is almost over!

After weeks of teasing, Mother Ru and team have finally given us the tea on when Drag Race season 13 will premiere in the UK/IE.

In the United States, the highly-anticipated season will air 1 January on VH1. For UK viewers, it looks like it will be available to stream the day after on Netflix, which doesn’t come as a shock because this was the case for the 10th, 11th and 12th seasons.

The official account for Netflix UK and Ireland took to Twitter this morning to bless us with the amazing news.

“LOOK OVER THERE, We can *finally* confirm that RuPaul’s Drag Race S13 starts on Netflix UK/IE this saturday!”

🗣 LOOK OVER THERE ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We can *finally* confirm that RuPaul’s Drag Race S13 starts on Netflix UK/IE this Saturday. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 31, 2020

The queens competing on this season are as follows: Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen. You can read their individual bios here.