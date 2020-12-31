RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13: here’s where and when you can watch in the UK

ATTENTION: The wait is almost over!
After weeks of teasing, Mother Ru and team have finally given us the tea on when Drag Race season 13 will premiere in the UK/IE.
In the United States, the highly-anticipated season will air 1 January on VH1. For UK viewers, it looks like it will be available to stream the day after on Netflix, which doesn’t come as a shock because this was the case for the 10th, 11th and 12th seasons.
The official account for Netflix UK and Ireland took to Twitter this morning to bless us with the amazing news.
🗣 LOOK OVER THERE ⬇️⬇️⬇️
We can *finally* confirm that RuPaul’s Drag Race S13 starts on Netflix UK/IE this Saturday.
The queens competing on this season are as follows: Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen. You can read their individual bios here.
This year, the Drag Race franchise is making major strides towards more authentic representation with former GAY TIMES cover star Gottmik, who makes history as the first ever trans male contestant.
In our 2019 digital cover story, the legendary performer spoke to us about navigating the drag industry as a trans man, and dispelled any ignorant opinions on what it means to participate in the art-form.
“People cannot seem to understand how someone born female can identify as a man but still want to perform and artistically express themselves through femme drag,” said Gottmik.
“In my opinion, a healthy soul/person needs a good balance of masculine and feminine energy to survive. If your artistic outlet is drag, anyone who has anything to say just hasn’t been enlightened on the subject and is probably wishing they were brave enough to express themselves as honest and openly.”
The star added: “Drag is hard, and being trans is even harder, so anyone who is doing both is extremely inspirational to me.”
While we anxiously wait for Saturday to come treat yourself to the latest sneak peek of Drag Race S13