RuPaul’s Drag Race finally reveals season 14’s mysterious candy bar twist

After a tumultuous two-part premiere, the competition has continued with yet another gag-worthy and twist-filled episode.

The show began with the second group of queens entering the workroom after Daya Betty’s emotional elimination.

Deja Skye talked about the intense moment and Mama Ru’s ominous message regarding her being this season’s lip-sync assassin.

“I was close to being eliminated. But I think that me lip-syncing made them know that I’m a competitor,” Deja said in a confessional.

“RuPaul himself said we might have a lip-sync assassin on our hands, bitches beware.”

While reading Daya’s lipstick message, the queens were surprised with a piece of mysterious news from the former guest judge, Alicia Keys.

“Queens, I’m back… and I’m not the only one, look over there,” she said.

As the queens turned around, the first batch of contestants entered the workroom in their fiercest looks.

The tension between the two queens didn’t last long, as both groups lovingly introduced themselves.

After getting acquainted, the girls dished about the recent eliminations before calling it a night.

The next day, Mama Ru stopped by the workroom to meet the newly formed collective.

“So the gang’s all here. Like my mama used to say, the more, the merrier,” Ru exclaimed.

But instead of jumping right into the next challenge, the drag legend brought a couple of ghosts from Drag Race past back into the competition.

“Welcome back, Orion Story and Daya Betty. I’m giving these queens a second chance to compete for the crown. It’s the right thing to do,” Ru revealed.

After welcoming the eliminated queens, Ru spilt the tea regarding the season’s highly anticipated candy bar twist.

With the help of the lovely pit crew, Ru explained that each queen would choose a candy bar and sign it.

Like Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, one of their candy bars contains a golden ticket. After each elimination, the losing queen will have the opportunity to be saved if they have the coveted paper.

“This changes the game it gives you a second chance or a third chance if it’s me,” Daya said.