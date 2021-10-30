RuPaul recruits iconic Drag Race stars for his upcoming Christmas film

You better watch out, you better not cry because RuPaul has announced his brand new holiday film The Bitch Who Stole Christmas.

The Christmas movie is set to be a project of epic proportions and will feature an array of superstar talent.

Joining Mama Ru in the film are Drag Race legends Peppermint, Latrice Royale, Laganja Estranja, Pandora Boxx, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kimora Blac, Heidi N Closet, Porkchop, Gottmik, and Jaymes Mansfield.

Deep breath for even more star power: Jan, Ginger Minj, Chad Michaels, Kelly Mantle, Rock M Sakura, Kylie Sonique Love, Mayhem Miller, Manila Luzon, Morgan McMichaels, and Raven.

To top it off, longtime Drag Race judges Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley are starring in the film alongside singer Kim Petras, Charo, and Anna Maria Horsford.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas follows a fashion journalist (Krysta Rodriguez) who is sent on assignment to a Christmas-loving town by her editor (RuPaul).

With the intention to dig up a juicy story, she unexpectedly gets involved in the town’s yearly winter ball competition. Of course, the festivities has its dark side with cutthroat housewives and ruthless townfolk seeking to ruin the holiday season.

Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey of World of Wonder will be producing the highly anticipated project.