RuPaul opens up about his “naughtiest” encounter and dream Drag Race judge

RuPaul dished the tea surrounding his “naughtiest” encounter and dream guest judge for Drag Race.
During a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres show, the drag legend played a hilarious round of Burning Questions.
Of course, the show held nothing back in regards to the set of questions Mama Ru encountered.
When asked about the “naughtiest” thing he ever did, Ru opened up about an encounter he had with a cab driver in the 80s.
“I was working at a club up on 55th street called Red Zone and I finished my shift and was going to a club in the East Village called The World,” he explained.
“This is about a nine dollar cab ride. So he said ‘Listen, hey if you put your foot over the front seat, he will give me the fare for free.’
“Ellen, it was a $9 fare, so I just put my front over the front seat, he did what he needed to do, and I got out of the cab without having to pay.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Ru revealed who he wants to see as a Drag Race judge in the future.
“I would love to have Judge Judy on the show. Yes I just live for that woman and who better to judge drag queens than Judge Judy,” he explained.
When asked about her potentially “harsh” judging style, Ru said she’s harsh but also a fair judge.
“She gives it to you straight. That’s what we need in these troubled times,” he joked.” We need a straight shooter who lets the queens know what’s happening.”
Mama Ru’s round of Burning Questions come a few days before season 14 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
The new episodes are sure to be herstoric for the ever-expanding franchise with the introduction of its first-ever straight male contestant, Maddy Morphosis, and for featuring two openly trans women in Kerry Colby and Kornbread Jeté.
Alongside the new batch of queens, the season is set to feature an incredible batch of celebrity guest judges to join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Matthews and Carson Kressley.
Lizzo, TS Madison, Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Dove Cameron, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Nicole Bye, Alec Mapa, Dulce Sloan and Ava Max are all set to make appearances.
The series will also see a change of broadcaster for UK viewers.
Unlike previous seasons, which have premiered on Netflix in the UK, the upcoming release will exclusively premiere on WOW Presents Plus – the streaming platform for all-things drag that houses the biggest library of LGBTQ+ content in the world.
For more info on the cast, visit here and watch the official teaser trailer below!
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 will premiere weekly from 4AM GMT on Saturday 8 January 2022 exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.