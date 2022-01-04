RuPaul opens up about his “naughtiest” encounter and dream Drag Race judge

RuPaul dished the tea surrounding his “naughtiest” encounter and dream guest judge for Drag Race.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres show, the drag legend played a hilarious round of Burning Questions.

Of course, the show held nothing back in regards to the set of questions Mama Ru encountered.

When asked about the “naughtiest” thing he ever did, Ru opened up about an encounter he had with a cab driver in the 80s.

“I was working at a club up on 55th street called Red Zone and I finished my shift and was going to a club in the East Village called The World,” he explained.

“This is about a nine dollar cab ride. So he said ‘Listen, hey if you put your foot over the front seat, he will give me the fare for free.’

“Ellen, it was a $9 fare, so I just put my front over the front seat, he did what he needed to do, and I got out of the cab without having to pay.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ru revealed who he wants to see as a Drag Race judge in the future.

“I would love to have Judge Judy on the show. Yes I just live for that woman and who better to judge drag queens than Judge Judy,” he explained.

When asked about her potentially “harsh” judging style, Ru said she’s harsh but also a fair judge.

“She gives it to you straight. That’s what we need in these troubled times,” he joked.” We need a straight shooter who lets the queens know what’s happening.”