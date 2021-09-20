RuPaul makes Emmy history as the most-awarded Black artist of all time

She’s a winner baby! Mother Ru has made Emmy history with his latest win at the 73rd annual award show.
On Sunday (19 September), RuPaul’s Drag Race took home the award for Outstanding Competition Program for the fourth consecutive year.
Since RuPaul is the show’s executive producer, the iconic entertainer has now become the most awarded Black artist in Emmy history with 11 wins.
Cinematographer Donald A. Morgan previously held the groundbreaking title.
Mother Ru accepted the herstory-making award alongside his longtime friend Michelle Visage and season 13 contestants Symone and Gottmik.
“Thank you so much to the academy and all the gorgeous people who are here tonight,” he exclaimed.
“Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult world called life. This is for you.
“For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come home to Mama Ru.”
In terms of making history and breaking ceilings, the drag icon has been on a roll as of late.
Herstory in the making! 💕👑
Condragulations to our very own Supermodel of the World @RuPaul on becoming the most awarded person of color in #Emmys history! 😍 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/uurpcUBjST
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) September 20, 2021
Last weekend, he took home the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at the Creative Arts Emmy’s.
He has won the coveted award every year since 2016 and has beat out popular nominees like the Fab Five from Queer Eye and Nicole Byer.
With his latest win, this now puts him in the same position as Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus – who won Best Actress in a Comedy six times in a row.
RuPaul opened up about his career beginnings and growth within the television sphere during his acceptance speech.
“I started in television 40 years ago on a public access station in Atlanta, Georgia,” he said.
“A little show called The American Music Show. They were so kind to me to have me do my hard yards there years ago, and I want to thank them for being so kind to me and all the people in this business who’ve been kind.
“I’ve got to tell you, the sweetness and the kindness is what I appreciate the most today. In fact, the sweetness and the kindness are at the top of my list of human virtues. After that would be a big fat ass. Thank you so much for this award.”
RuPaul’s Drag Race also won five additional Emmy awards this year for Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program with Goloka Bolte and Ethan Petersen; Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program with Nick Murray; Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality Or Competition Program with Jamie Martin, Paul Cross, Ryan Mallick and Michael Roha and Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program for RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked.
It’s only up from here for Mother Ru, who recently celebrated the renewal of the US iteration Drag Race, Untucked and Secret Celebrity Drag Race.
Condragulations RuPaul!