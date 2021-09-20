RuPaul makes Emmy history as the most-awarded Black artist of all time

She’s a winner baby! Mother Ru has made Emmy history with his latest win at the 73rd annual award show.

On Sunday (19 September), RuPaul’s Drag Race took home the award for Outstanding Competition Program for the fourth consecutive year.

Since RuPaul is the show’s executive producer, the iconic entertainer has now become the most awarded Black artist in Emmy history with 11 wins.

Cinematographer Donald A. Morgan previously held the groundbreaking title.

Mother Ru accepted the herstory-making award alongside his longtime friend Michelle Visage and season 13 contestants Symone and Gottmik.

“Thank you so much to the academy and all the gorgeous people who are here tonight,” he exclaimed.

“Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult world called life. This is for you.

“For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come home to Mama Ru.”

In terms of making history and breaking ceilings, the drag icon has been on a roll as of late.