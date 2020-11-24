Gentlemen, start your engines, and may the best season 14 contestant… win!

It’s that time of year again and while our days are gloomy, there has finally been some good news — casting calls for season 14 are upon us.

Announcing the news on social media, RuPaul tweeted yesterday (November 23) that hopeful applicants have until January 15, 2021 to apply for award-winning the show.

The Drag Race brand has become an unstoppable empire platforming talented queens around the globe.

CASTING @rupaulsdragrace Season 14 has begun. U.S. residents can apply by Jan. 15, 2021 at https://t.co/BFK6Hyfe3z 🏁 pic.twitter.com/A9dyq8j4PH — RuPaul (@RuPaul) November 23, 2020

In fact, RuPaul’s series has become such a hit, the series has released several successful spin-off shows, including Drag Race Canada, Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race Holland, and Drag Race UK.

In light of the news, it’s worth mentioning Drag Race’s latest addition to the franchise — Drag Race Spain.

Announced on 16 November, World of Wonder and Passion Distribution announced that the new international iteration will take place in Spain.

Streaming exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK at the same time as its debut on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain, the series will chronicle the search for Spain’s First Drag Superstar.

In a statement, World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato said: “It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family, partner with Artres and bring the fierce fabulous glamor of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus.

“In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”

Before Drag Race Spain sashays onto screens, fans can expect the long-awaited second season of the UK spin-off, as well as new seasons of the US original and its All Stars counterpart.