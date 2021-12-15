RuPaul discusses Drag Race season 14 and its mysterious candy bar twist

Mama Ru has dropped some tea surrounding the candy bar twist in the upcoming season of Drag Race.
With January right around the corner, Drag Race fans have been counting down the days till the premiere of season 14.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, RuPaul gifted the audience with candy bars and said they were a hint at what to expect in the forthcoming season.
“I brought everyone a candy bar, a RuPaul chocolate bar. It is an integral part of season 14 of Drag Race,” the drag icon said. “We have this sort of this Willy Wonka storyline going on in season14 where the queen…”
Mama Ru abruptly ended his explanation after he realised he would be giving away a new spoiler.
The chocolate bar storyline was first introduced in the latest trailer, which described it as “a mouth-watering twist” that “could make a queen’s wish come true”.
Although it’s not clear what the twist entails, RuPaul tells the queens one of the bars contains something that “could save your padded ass”.
Over the last week, the drag icon has been keeping fans fed and full in regards to details surrounding season 14.
On Friday (3 December), Drag Race fans were finally introduced to the new batch of queens competing for the coveted crown.
Like its predecessor, the new season is set to showcase a herstory-making cast that includes two trans queens (Kerry Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté) competing at once.
Also among the 14 queens revealed by World of Wonder is Maddy Morphosis – the first-ever straight, cisgender male drag queen to take appear on Drag Race.
Aside from the show’s diverse and already iconic cast, Mama Ru has also revealed the season’s sickening list of guest judges.
Joining the judge’s panel this season include Lizzo, TS Madison, Taraji P. Henson, Andra Day, Dove Cameron, Loni Love, Christine Chiu, Nicole Bye, Alec Mapa, Dulce Sloan and Ava Max.
Alicia Keys will also be making her Drag Race debut in what has the potential to be one of the most iconic guest appearances in the franchise – especially if we get a No One lip-sync out of it.
“It’s like a favourite Pokémon character,” she tells one of the queens in the trailer.
