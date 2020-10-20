Premiere: Madison Beer recruits drag queens Crystal, Asttina, Bimini and Tayce for new Baby video

Four queens stand before us…

Madison Beer has recruited a quartet of fierce UK-based Sink The Pink drag queens for a recreation of her Baby music video, which you can watch here first exclusively on GAY TIMES.

Drag Race UK star Crystal features in this new visual, alongside Asttina Mandella, Tayce and Bimini for a lip-sync spectacular of sickening proportions.

“I LOVE this rendition of the Baby music video. The performances from Crystal, Bimini, Asttina, Tayce are all soooo good,” Madison tells GAY TIMES. “They’re all TOTALLY gorgeous, and they’ve done such an incredible job of bringing the song to life in a completely fresh and hilarious way!”

“Madison is such an exciting artist – that VOICE,” adds Crystal. “I’ve been listening to Baby, non-stop. I think every drag queen can relate to the line, ‘I’m a handful (but that’s what hands are for)’. Absolutely loved doing our rendition of the video, so fab to be back in a studio. I felt like a proper music video ho! Really hope you like what we put together!”

Asttina adds: “MADISON BEER! I mean, you already know but I’ll tell you anyway. Her talent, her voice, her artistry is spectacular and Baby is a song that I can’t stop listening to and connecting with it. Recreating her music video was a HOOT.”

“What a day it was shooting for Madison Beer, what a beauty,” says Tayce. “The song is hot sticky and sweet and really had all us queens feeling out ultimate fantasies.”