Oscar Isaac wants to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race: “I was doing drag at a very early age”

Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac has expressed an interest in competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Over the last few years, the beloved drag competition series has captured the hearts of reality TV enthusiasts worldwide.

The show has even earned acclaim from some of Hollywood’s most notable actors, including the Star Wars talent.

In a 2019 interview with The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal, Isacc revealed that he “binged watched” Drag Race while he was in the UK. The beloved talent also fangirled over Pascal meeting All Stars 7 queen Monét X Change in New York.

Earlier this year, the 43-year-old solidified his Drag Race stan card when he attended a viewing party for the season 14 finale at a local gay bar in Brooklyn (per Film Updates).

During a recent panel at New York Comic Con, an attendee dressed in Maleficent drag asked the Ex Machina actor if he would ever make an appearance on the show.

“I don’t know another actor with as much charisma, uniqueness, or talent,” they said.

“I know you’re a huge fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Would you ever grace the stage of Drag Race as a judge or maybe as a contestant?”

In response, Isaac said: “Yes and yes. World of Wonder? RuPaul? Are you listening?”

The Marvel star went on to discuss his previous experience with the art form and even revealed his potential drag name.

“I was doing drag at a very early age, and my sister named me Raisin. So I feel like I have to stick with Raisin. Raisin was – is my name. It’s one of my names,” he explained.

Isaac’s remarks have already left a mark on his fans, with many campaigning for the Dune star to make his grand debut in a future season.

One Twitter user wrote: “Oscar Isaac said he would do drag on RuPaul’s Drag Race, we need to see Oscar Isaac do drag!”

Another fan tweeted: “Oscar Isaac as a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or a contestant on “RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race”? YAAASSS, please! Ratings gold, either way! Your move, RuPaul.”

Here’s to hoping Isaac will make a sickening appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race in the near future.