Michelle Visage reveals she was denied from judging on Drag Race España

Michelle Visage opened up about being turned down from judging Drag Race España in a new interview.
Since the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Visage has been a staple figure within the beloved franchise.
Over the years, viewers and past contestants have praised the LGBTQ+ icon for her no-nonsense judging critiques and showstopping panel looks.
Visage has even brought her talents to numerous international instalments, including Drag Race UK and Drag Race Down Under.
In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Visage revealed that she was turned away from judging Drag Race España.
“Listen, I joke all the time, but if I could speak Italian fluently – and I can speak Spanish fluently – I would be doing every single country,” she explained.
“When I was taking Spanish class in lockdown, I said to the producers at World of Wonder – I texted them like, ‘Guys, I have been studying Spanish in lockdown.’
Even though Visage worked on her language training, WOW producers swiftly shot down her proposal.
“They said, ‘Your services will not be needed, LOL.’ I was like, ‘Come on, I could do it! I could do it for España,'” she said.
“It’s so funny, because in my head, I do accents really well. So I’m like, ‘I know I can sound native.’ They were like, ‘No, Michelle. No.'”
Drag Race España isn’t the only franchise she wishes to take part in.
When asked which of the five other Drag Race iterations she would like to work on, Visage said “all of them.”
“I’m not even exaggerating. Canada sometimes films when we do, which is why I’m not there,” she said. “I did that once. I came from London to do that episode of Canada, the first series.
Aside from her busy schedule with the US and UK versions, the 53-year-old also said the ongoing pandemic and the two-week quarantine has prevented her guest spots.
“It’s not really worth it for the production company,” she said.
But even though we won’t see Visage on Drag Race Holland or Italy, she is set to appear on the upcoming series RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK Versus The World.
The show will feature queens from Drag Race UK go up against some of the best performers from other global editions of the franchise, including the original US version as well as Canada’s.
It was filmed in London and will feature the UK lineup of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.
The show will also include some very special guests as the franchise looks to crown its very first Global Drag Race Superstar.
