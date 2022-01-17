Michelle Visage reveals she was denied from judging on Drag Race España

Michelle Visage opened up about being turned down from judging Drag Race España in a new interview.

Since the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Visage has been a staple figure within the beloved franchise.

Over the years, viewers and past contestants have praised the LGBTQ+ icon for her no-nonsense judging critiques and showstopping panel looks.

Visage has even brought her talents to numerous international instalments, including Drag Race UK and Drag Race Down Under.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Visage revealed that she was turned away from judging Drag Race España.

“Listen, I joke all the time, but if I could speak Italian fluently – and I can speak Spanish fluently – I would be doing every single country,” she explained.

“When I was taking Spanish class in lockdown, I said to the producers at World of Wonder – I texted them like, ‘Guys, I have been studying Spanish in lockdown.’

Even though Visage worked on her language training, WOW producers swiftly shot down her proposal.

“They said, ‘Your services will not be needed, LOL.’ I was like, ‘Come on, I could do it! I could do it for España,'” she said.

“It’s so funny, because in my head, I do accents really well. So I’m like, ‘I know I can sound native.’ They were like, ‘No, Michelle. No.'”