Lizzo announces new TV competition series for full-figured models and dancers

We’re going to need this series ASAP.

Pop superstar Lizzo will be gracing our TV screens with an electric new competition series for full-figured dancers and models.

In the upcoming show, contestants will compete to win a spot as a dancer and model for Lizzo.

The official description reads: “A new unscripted series following global superstar Lizzo as she continues to search for dynamic, full-figured women to join her world and perform with her on stage. Only the most talented dancers and models will have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.”

We already know this show is going to be EVERYTHING.

Taking to Instagram the iconic singer-songwriter expressed her excitement for the new series.

“ I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full-figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under-appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU!” she exclaimed.

“It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and [Amazon Studios] is helping ya grrrl on this journey! We are casting NOW so head to BigGrrrls.com to apply. Amazon Prime Video – it’s time to change the game!”

In the official casting call, the series encourages people who have felt “underrepresented and under-appreciated” to apply to the competition.

“Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy – and that ass. Got the juice?” the statement reads.

If you think you have what it takes apply here.