Lawrence Chaney effortlessly shuts down critics of Drag Race’s first ever cis female contestant

Drag Race UK winner Lawrence Chaney shuts down critiques of season three contestant Victoria Scone.

Earlier this week, the series introduced the 12 new queens that are set to compete for the title of the UK’s Next Drag Superstar later this year.

Scone, who hails from Cardiff, is the franchise’s first-ever cis-gender female contestant.

While many Drag Race fans praised the herstory making announcement, there were a few fans who took issue with Scone’s inclusion.

Daniel Pérez, a self-proclaimed fan of the series, took to YouTube to air out his grievances with a seven-minute video.

Throughout the video, he gives reasons why he doesn’t “agree” to have women on the show.

He also says that having “a white cisgender woman on a show catered for the LGBT” raises his eyebrows.

Since uploading the video, Pérez has received huge amounts of criticisms from the Drag Race fandom and even season two’s winner Lawrence.

In a Twitter post, the Scottish queen condemned the video and pointed out that Scone is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Victoria Stone is a cisgender Lesbian woman, she’s literally part of our community,” she said.

“She’s been subject to a lot of misogyny in the drag community, Women are seen as less than in so many social situations, so trust me, I’m so happy she is on Drag Race UK.

“It will take her from struggling to get booked for shows because showrunners are ignorant idiots like yourself to being in demand and not struggling to pay her bills.”