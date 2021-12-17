Lady Bunny weighs in on Drag Race’s first ever straight cis male queen

Lady Bunny has opened up about Drag Race’s first cis straight male contestant in a new statement.
Earlier this month, season 13 winner Symone announced the next set of queens competing for the crown of America’s next drag superstar.
Since the cast was announced, the fandom has been embroiled in a debate surrounding the franchise’s first straight cis male contestant Maddy Morphosis.
In a lengthy Facebook statement, Bunny opened up about the controversy and said it was “odd” that the debate has received an immense amount of attention.
“I don’t care who or what type is cast on Drag Race. What I do think is odd is how a Drag Race casting is elevated to be the pinnacle of a gay rights battle,” she said.
She went on to say that instead of focusing on a casting decision, the community should turn their attention to the Equality Act – which is currently being considered by the US senate.
“Many of those clamouring for “gay safe spaces” and protecting the LGBTQ community from a straight drag queen on a reality show seem to forget that a bill languishes in the Senate which affects our actual safe spaces–jobs and homes free from discrimination.”
“Which did you hear more about–the Equality Act or Maddy Morphosis? If you have more opinions about who’s cast on a reality show than the Equality Act, you’re the “activist” doing the absolute least.
“Many have a lot to say on a non-issue like casting, on a show which they themselves elevated. It’s low-hanging fruit for the mentally lazy.”
Earlier this year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the historic Equality Act, which brings the LGBTQ+ community closer to universal equality.
However, due to the Senate being split 50-50 the bill is plagued with an uncertain future. In order for the bill to pass at least 10 Republicans will need to vote for the bill alongside the Democrats.
In an additional statement to Twitter, Bunny also called out NBC News for interviewing her about Maddy instead of the causes she’s “passionate about”.
“I find it interesting that NBC interviewed me not about any of the many causes which I’m passionate about, but about the casting of a show I don’t watch which hasn’t even started,” she tweeted.
Bunny’s comments come a few days after Gottmik released a statement supporting the inclusion of Maddy.
In an interview with Variety, Gottmik related the current controversy to her own casting announcement.
“When I first got announced on the show, I was flooded with people who did not think I should be on the show or I shouldn’t be doing drag,” she said. “I feel like she’s going through the exact same thing right now.”
The 25-year-old made history in season 13 as the franchise’s first-ever out transgender male contestant.
“Drag is for everyone. It’s an art form. It’s not about your identity,” she explained.
“And as long as she knows where drag came from and the references and just the background of the sacred form that drag truly is, she’s gonna be fine. And turn it, you know?”
