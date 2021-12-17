Lady Bunny weighs in on Drag Race’s first ever straight cis male queen

Lady Bunny has opened up about Drag Race’s first cis straight male contestant in a new statement.

Earlier this month, season 13 winner Symone announced the next set of queens competing for the crown of America’s next drag superstar.

Since the cast was announced, the fandom has been embroiled in a debate surrounding the franchise’s first straight cis male contestant Maddy Morphosis.

In a lengthy Facebook statement, Bunny opened up about the controversy and said it was “odd” that the debate has received an immense amount of attention.

“I don’t care who or what type is cast on Drag Race. What I do think is odd is how a Drag Race casting is elevated to be the pinnacle of a gay rights battle,” she said.

She went on to say that instead of focusing on a casting decision, the community should turn their attention to the Equality Act – which is currently being considered by the US senate.

“Many of those clamouring for “gay safe spaces” and protecting the LGBTQ community from a straight drag queen on a reality show seem to forget that a bill languishes in the Senate which affects our actual safe spaces–jobs and homes free from discrimination.”

“Which did you hear more about–the Equality Act or Maddy Morphosis? If you have more opinions about who’s cast on a reality show than the Equality Act, you’re the “activist” doing the absolute least.

“Many have a lot to say on a non-issue like casting, on a show which they themselves elevated. It’s low-hanging fruit for the mentally lazy.”