Kandy Muse “almost wasn’t allowed to lip sync” following Drag Race Untucked scene

The top four has officially been chosen ya’ll.

It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 and the queens are feeling it.

For this week’s maxi-challenge, the girls were given starring roles in the sci-fi feature Henny, I Shrunk The Drag Queens.

This episode was jam-packed with star power ranging from guest judge Cynthia Erivo and mentor Scarlett Johansson.

Even though each queen displayed star power, the judges expressed their disappointment with Olivia Lux and Kandy Muse’s performances and runway lewks.

In Untucked, the contestants discussed the judge’s critiques and that awkward exchange about who should go home.

Walking into the workroom, the exhausted queens decompressed from the tense-filled runway.

After getting settled with their drinks, Gottmik asked how Olivia and Kandy were feeling.

“I mean it never feels the greatest to be the majority vote in that question,” Olivia answered.

In her confessional, Olivia elaborated about being voted to go home stating that she felt overlooked.

“It’s so frustrating hearing your sisters say that they don’t see you going as far as them,” she said.

Olivia went on to defend herself, stating that she knows who she is and that she came to Drag Race to “explore”.

After expressing her opinion, Olivia asked Kandy how’s she’s feeling.

“Um, I definitely didn’t take your answer to the heart. I feel disappointed because we’re almost at the end of the competition and you want to be doing your best,” she said.