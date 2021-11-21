Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman opens up about Canada’s Drag Race and deleting his Twitter

Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman has opened up about his time on Drag Race Canada in a brand new interview.

Back in 2020, the UnReal actor was featured in Canda’s Drag Race as one of its regular panellists.

Bowyer-Chapman’s appearance on the hit series was met with intense backlash from so-called ‘fans’ of Drag Race, who inundated the actor with vile comments on social media due to his critiques for contestants such as Jimbo and Ilona Verley.

Due to the abuse and backlash from viewers the actor deleted his Twitter account.

In an interview with Queerty, the 37-year-old actor said that letting go of his page “was not a challenging decision.”

“Social media has never been a big part of my life, truly. Instagram is just about my only social media platform at this point, and I share so little of my life. I never have,” he said.

“It’s not something I want to do: to let strangers into my most intimate details. Letting go of that was not a challenging decision.

“I go back to the lessons of the people who really shaped me and helped me to figure out who I want to be, Maya Angelou, being such a huge influence.

“One of her most famous quotes is, ‘They’re not talking about you. They’re not talking about me. People can talk about actors or celebrities or singers and come up with all these stories of who they are, but at the end of the day, they’re not talking about the truth of who you are. They don’t really know you.'”