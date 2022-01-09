Here’s what fans thought of the gag-worthy Drag Race season 14 premiere

Pack your make-up brushes and your most sickening outfits because RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 is officially here!

After eight long months, everyone’s favourite franchise returned with a new batch of queens vying for the crown.

Like seasons six and 12, the premiere episode only introduced half of the sickening talent: Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, Willow Pill, Kerri Colby, June Jambalaya, and Orion Story.

After each of the queens’ unique introductions, the iconic RuMail sounding alarm filled the werkroom signalling Mama Ru’s entrance.

The drag icon wasted no time informing the girls about the split premiere, stating: “Now, to get to know each of you better, we’re introducing the season 14 queens over two episodes.”

But in true Drag Race fashion, Ru dropped another bomb and revealed that one out of the seven would sashay away.

“I am sh*ting bricks. It is nerves. I am shaking like a stripper on a Friday night, honey,” June Jambalaya said.

After the shocking news settled, the queens were tasked with their first “freaky” photoshoot mini-challenge.

Rather than having a basic shoot, Mama Ru instructed the girls to pose while spinning on the lip-sync smackdown for the crown wheel.

In the end, Kerri Colby came out on top and took home the coveted prize.

After announcing the winner, Ru revealed the first maxi-challenge of the season.

“Now, for your first maxi-challenge, we’re putting on a show. You will be performing at the prestigious, charisma, nerve and talent show, the CNT’s,” he explained.

Before the talent extravaganza, the queens were treated to a surprise visit from guest judge Lizzo – who gave them some sage advice.