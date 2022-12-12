Here’s how much Icesis Couture spent on her Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World looks

Spoilers ahead

Icesis Couture has opened up about her runway budget for Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World.

If you’ve been keeping up with the popular series, then chances are you’re still reeling from Icesis’ emotional exit.

During the show’s fourth episode, the Ottawa-based queen departed from the competition to take care of her mental health.

“It’s just too much for me. I’m just so tired. There’s just so much going on with me, personally. I’m trying to keep up, but I don’t want to anymore,” she confessed in between tears.

Icesis went on to say that she needed a break before stating that she may have “jumped back into it too soon.

Before starring on Canada vs the World, the Ottawa-based queen competed and won the second season of Canada’s Drag Race – which premiered in October 2021.

“I have to take my own advice, making sure everyone knows it’s okay not to be okay, and this is literally me saying I’m not okay anymore. I just need to go home, and I hope that everybody understands,” she added in an emotional confessional.

While attending a viewing party for the aforementioned episode, Icesis spilt the tea about her departure and the hefty $70,000 price tag for her Drag Race ensembles.

“There was a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes before I even went to the show. There was a lot of stuff with production that I can’t discuss,’ she explained.

“But I wasn’t in the best mindset going in there, to begin with. I can say I was on tour, and I had to leave the tour early because I ended up breaking my leg.

“And then, to be completely honest, I spent like $70,000 on the show, and the doctors didn’t want me to go on the show, and they wanted me to cancel everything, so that was the first part, and then I just convinced myself that I was going to be okay and I was going to do it.”

Towards the end of her statement, Icesis revealed that it became too hard to pretend that she was okay.

“Everyone was so amazing on that show, and everyone is so happy all the time, and me pretending like I was okay when I’m really not just really got to me,” she added.

While Icesis is continuing to work through her mental health after her Canada vs the World exit, the beloved performer recently thanked her fans for their support in an emotional Instagram post.

“You have all showered me in love, safety, compassion and understanding. Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart for helping me through this difficult time,” she wrote.

“Without you, this moment would have been completely different, and for that, I’m forever grateful.”

You can watch Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs the World on Crave and on BBC iPlayer in the UK.