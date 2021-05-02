Here’s how fans reacted to the Drag Race Down Under premiere

The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has finally arrived and the fans are absolutely gagging.

The Australasian spin-off, which premiered today on BBC iPlayer, has introduced ten fierce Australian and Kiwi contestants to the ever-expanding franchise.

For the first iteration of the series, we see the return of both Mother Ru and Michelle Visage to the judge’s panel alongside Rhys Nicholson.

This season is also set to be jam-packed with incredible guest judges and sickening challenges.

Last month, pop icon Kylie Minogue was confirmed as a guest judge on the series.

“I’m so excited to finally be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race for the first series [of] Down Under,” said Kylie.

“It’s such an iconic show and I can’t wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar!”

We are buying what Down Under is selling, honey, because there’s a two-for-one Minogue deal! Kylie’s legendary sister Dannii will also guest star on the series.

“I got to have a cheeky Untucked chat with the girls on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 1,” Dannii said in a statement.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, best known for directing Thor Ragnarok (2017) and Jojo Rabbit (2019), has also been confirmed for a guest spot.

Anita Wigl’it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, JoJo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams have all started their engines and the fans are ready to see them slay.

Here’s how fans reacted to the first episode of Drag Race Down Under:

