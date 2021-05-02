Here’s how fans reacted to the Drag Race Down Under premiere

The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under has finally arrived and the fans are absolutely gagging.
The Australasian spin-off, which premiered today on BBC iPlayer, has introduced ten fierce Australian and Kiwi contestants to the ever-expanding franchise.
For the first iteration of the series, we see the return of both Mother Ru and Michelle Visage to the judge’s panel alongside Rhys Nicholson.
This season is also set to be jam-packed with incredible guest judges and sickening challenges.
Last month, pop icon Kylie Minogue was confirmed as a guest judge on the series.
“I’m so excited to finally be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race for the first series [of] Down Under,” said Kylie.
“It’s such an iconic show and I can’t wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar!”
We are buying what Down Under is selling, honey, because there’s a two-for-one Minogue deal! Kylie’s legendary sister Dannii will also guest star on the series.
“I got to have a cheeky Untucked chat with the girls on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 1,” Dannii said in a statement.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, best known for directing Thor Ragnarok (2017) and Jojo Rabbit (2019), has also been confirmed for a guest spot.
Anita Wigl’it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, JoJo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams have all started their engines and the fans are ready to see them slay.
Here’s how fans reacted to the first episode of Drag Race Down Under:
RuPaul: I’m searching for Down Under’s first Drag Race superstar
Courtney Act:
We’ve only had one episode and @ZahoJojo made it iconic! Thank you for showing the world your drag❤️ #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/6SDbTxkb6G
Less than five minutes into #DragRaceDownUnder lmao pic.twitter.com/FScxsqfq8b
Ghorl I am cackling #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/acLFtbjuI7
a cash prize of thirty thousand dollaz…… #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/jbkmJItoHZ
If anyone talks shit about any of the #DragRaceDownUnder contestants you have to fight this kangaroo. I don’t make the rules. pic.twitter.com/4BOKTav38N
Art Simone is EATING THIS RUNWAY !!!!!#DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/qyhUM6Wqq3
“she took my land it’s only fair i take her costume” #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/nudjkNoiSM
I just LOVE how @michellevisage actually researched the local drag and local cultural references.
She really respects our local culture and it shows.
Love that mole!#DragRaceDownUnder
Miss Coco Jumbo 😫😭
You are giving us Mrs. Potato Head cosplay for a “Born Naked” runway and I’m here for it 💗#DragRaceDownUnder #DragRace pic.twitter.com/27KfaVXUBR
Good afternoon to Jojo Zaho out of drag 👀😍 #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/x6VBxIMe6E
Good on @ZahoJojo for representing on #DragRaceDownUnder [-o-] #AlwaysWasAlwaysWillBeAboriginalLand pic.twitter.com/JbI9g7Pq18
Me waiting for next Saturday arvo, so I can get my next #DragRaceDownUnder fix pic.twitter.com/eiRncLht7h
#DragRaceDownUnder I mean my expectations were kind of low knowing the production and the budget wasn’t really up to par to US/UK even Canada too but…. she kinda… delivered, great start overall. Hopefully production moves to Syd next season. pic.twitter.com/dDHRb847Ok
omg i need more!! that was so good!! #DragRaceDownUnder pic.twitter.com/xAMvXRHDui
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under airs every week on BBC Three.