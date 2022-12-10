Here’s how Drag Race fans reacted to that emotional exit on Canada vs the World

The latest episode of Drag Race: Canada vs the World delivered a shocking and emotional exit.

Spoilers ahead

For this week’s maxi challenge, the queens were informed that they would be featured as the lead acts of “a comedy night for the world.”

“Each of you needs to write and perform your own comedy routine. So bring the jokes, folks. And remember, if it’s a thinker, it’s a stinker,” said staple judge Brad Goreski.

In addition to their standup routine, the celebrity fashion stylist also revealed that the queens would be receiving help from him and legendary television writer Gary Janetti – who’s best known for his work on Will and Grace and Family Guy.

Following their productive meet-ups with Goreski and Janetti, the contestants headed to the workroom to prepare for their standup show.

While most of the queens seemed to be in good spirits before their comedy debut, Icesis Couture was visibly upset while putting on her makeup – prompting concern from her fellow contestants.

“I’m sitting in the workroom putting my makeup on, and I really can’t focus. There’s so much going through my mind that I can’t be in the moment right now,” Icesis said in a confessional.

After a few attempts at brushing off her sister’s questions, the beloved drag queen finally broke down to Ra’Jah O’Hara about her conflicted feelings.

“It’s just too much for me. I’m just so tired. There’s just so much going on with me, personally. I’m trying to keep up, but I don’t want to anymore,” she confessed in between tears.

Icesis went on to say that she needed a break before stating that she may have “jumped back into it too soon.”

Before starring on Canada vs the World, the Ottawa-based queen competed and won the second season of Canada’s Drag Race – which premiered in October 2021.

“I have to take my own advice, making sure everyone knows it’s okay not to be okay, and this is literally me saying I’m not okay anymore. I just need to go home, and I hope that everybody understands,” she added in an emotional confessional.

In response to Icesis’ heartbreaking admission, the remaining queens rallied around their sister and offered words of encouragement.

“If you need to take care of you, the man behind the glamour, take your time. Your drag is valid, and your drag is important, but your mental health and your sanity is more important,” Ra’Jah told her.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache added: “At the end of the day, this is a sisterhood, and we’re here for you.”

Before leaving the workroom and the competition, the queens gave Icesis one final group hug.

Shortly after the episode aired, fans took to social media to send loving messages to the talented queen.

One person wrote: “Competing on drag race can be extremely draining, and taking care of your mental health should ALWAYS come first, Icesis has more than proven herself as a worthy winner.”

Another user tweeted: “Watching Icesis cry by herself in the werkroom officially broke me.”

Due to Icesis’ departure, no one was sent home at the end of the latest episode.

Check out more heartwarming fan reactions below.

Icesis literally went on this season because she thought it was her last chance and she was one of the first people called for the season. I will defend her forever #CanadaVSTheWorld — Mauricio: Stream Midnights (@MauricioSwift13) December 10, 2022

Icesis Couture, you are mother, you are legend, you will be always be famous#CanadasDragRace #canadavstheworldpic.twitter.com/PTK7f5XfgA — Andrea (@andreahafame) December 10, 2022

i’m gonna actually start sobbing… icesis i love u more than words can say <3 u slayed s2 and showed us all the mental health matters. thank you for your service. @itsqueenicesis #CanadasDragRace #CanadaVSTheWorld pic.twitter.com/052XTHMkmf — elliot 🍂 #teamhoso #teamvictoria (@mewhenelliot) December 10, 2022

over two seasons of drag race, the only queen to have sent icesis home… is icesis. so much love to our queen (i.e that bitch) @itsqueenicesis ❤️ #canadavstheworld pic.twitter.com/xnY6OjLu0r — aurora (@njlp_) December 10, 2022

ra’jah consoling icesis i love them both so much #CanadaVSTheWorld pic.twitter.com/6Swt3mv9Zi — jack 🙂 | cassidy winner era (@jorgeousjack) December 10, 2022

I will always stand by the fact that if you feel like you need to remove yourself from any situation or environment for your own health, you should, regardless of where you are or what you’re doing. I’m proud of Icesis for prioritizing her mental health #CanadaVSTheWorld — 🎶Aaron🎶 (@aaronlikesstuff) December 10, 2022

I don’t want to hear anyone after this episode say “she took someone else’s spot” no she didn’t. Icesis rightfully deserved to be there and unfortunately her mental health got in the way and she made the right decision to bravely leave the competition. #CanadaVSTheWorld — Sam 🦀 #TeamEvah (@ItsLydia_Locket) December 10, 2022

icesis is probably one of my favourite drag queen and im so heartbroken to see her go but i’m so thankful for her ability to be vulnerable and honest with all of us. it is okay not to be okay and take care of yourself. we love you and are so proud of you icesis #CanadaVSTheWorld — JOSIANE (@josianexnm) December 10, 2022

I don’t wanna see any fucking negative comments about Icesis’s exit. #CanadaVSTheWorld pic.twitter.com/C7MBVN4eqs — Anthony Weber 🏳️‍🌈 (@anthonysweber) December 10, 2022