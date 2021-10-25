Exclusive: The Boulet Brothers on Dragula season 4 and how “queerness and horror go hand in hand”

Filth! Horror! Glamour! Yes, The Boulet Brothers are back for another spine-chilling round of their cult competition series Dragula with its largest ever cash prize at – wait for it – $100,000. Created and hosted by the iconic duo, horror hosts Dracmorda and Swanthula, the fourth season continues to cement Dragula as one of the most inclusive competition series on air with a deliciously diverse line-up of – in their words! – “uglies” – again, their words! – including drag queens, trans women and AFAB performers, each of which will, as per, compete in a variety of blood-curdling challenges before one will be crowned the World’s Next Drag Supermonster. With their move to Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula is – in the words of Dracmorda – “just getting started”.

“The whole show has evolved, really. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year, and I think it’s finally starting to coalesce into the show we intended it to be from the start,” Swanthula tells GAY TIMES just days after season four premiered on Shudder to overwhelming acclaim from fans and critics. (“Season four of Dragula didn’t have to go so hard,” tweeted one viewer.) Dracmorda agrees, adding: “I think the show is going to continue to blow up in incredible ways. We have big plans to cover the entire globe with drag, filth and horror, and this is only the beginning.”

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula premieres exclusively on Shudder every Tuesday. Guest stars for this season include Vanessa Hudgens, Harvey Guillén, Kristian Nairn, Misha Osherovich and Ray Santiago, as well as country music star Orville Peck, pop singer Poppy and former Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen. Here, we speak with the Brothers about the incredible line-up of entertainers on season four, why representation has to be “genuine” and how “mainstream horror fans” are finally starting to acknowledge the LGBTQ+ community’s impact on the horror genre.

Condragulations on the brand new season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. When you launched season one, did you ever envision the series having this much success?

Dracmorda: Thank you, and yes, we’ve always had a deep belief that the show has an incredible future ahead of it. There’s just a magical energy around the whole thing and I think anyone that comes around it can feel it. In some ways, season four feels like we’re just getting started. There is a lot more to come.

What can you tell us about the forthcoming series and this incredible new line-up of entertainers?

Swanthula: The new season is a “Frankenstein’s Monster” made up of all of the best parts of the three seasons that precede it. It has the raw punk spirit of the first season, the fun campy elements of season two, and the horror elements of season three. As far as the cast, they are all phenomenal. They are extremely different from one another and extremely talented but in very different ways.

It’s been two years since a full-length season of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. Other than the $100,000 cash prize, how has the series evolved since its last season?

Swanthula: Well the whole show has evolved, really. It just keeps getting bigger and bigger every year, and I think it’s finally starting to coalesce into the show we intended it to be from the start. We’ve expanded certain sections, we’ve added brand new segments, and we were finally able to seamlessly connect the scripted portions of the show. You’ll be able to see for yourself how that plays out soon enough!

Congratulations on the series becoming a Shudder exclusive. How has this partnership benefited Dragula?

Dracmorda: Well the first way it’s benefitted the series is that, for the first time, all four seasons of the show, including Resurrection, will be together on one platform worldwide. Due to different distribution deals we’ve had in the past, the show would be on several networks across the world, and we’ve always wanted it to live together in one, easy to find place and now it will. As a Virgo, I am very excited about the tidiness of that!

Swanthula: I also feel that Shudder respects our vision as queer content creators, and the fact that our two companies both share a deep love of horror brings us together on a level that we appreciate. It’s a perfect match made in hell.

What does the creative process look like for a season before it airs, such as preparing the challenges and choosing the cast etc?

Dracmorda: It’s insanely taxing. The show is a true labour of love, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that we – and our primary crew – put every ounce of our life force into bringing a season into fruition. It just sucks up every part of your life force for almost a year and it takes everything you’ve got to get it over the finish line.