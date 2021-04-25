Drag Race’s Michelle Visage gets candid about her sexuality in new interview

Michelle Visage has opened up about her sexuality in a brand new interview.
Sitting down with the Sydney Morning Herald, the Drag Race veteran got candid about her sexual identity and where she falls under the spectrum.
When asked if she considered her self part of the queer community, the icon, stated: “I never looked at it that way. I always felt that it would be rude to bisexuals [to claim queer status], because I’ve never had a relationship with a woman.”
She continued: “Sexual relationships, but never relationships. If you want to look at it in a broader picture, probably. But gender never really mattered to me. It was just, ‘I think you’re hot.’ Simple as that.”
Queen Visage also talked about the current queer scene, and how the new “politically correct” attitude is helping the community and damaging it.
“It’s helping in that we’re talking about things that maybe weren’t seen as problematic and offensive before. The bad part is the “you can’t sit with us” shaming mentality,” she said.
“When I first got involved in the community, they didn’t care that I was a cisgender, white, middle-class girl from Jersey. It was always love.
“That’s what we need to get back to, where everybody’s welcome. The “you can’t sit with us” mentality is very damaging to a queer person who doesn’t get love at home and has no acceptance.”
We stan a supportive and inclusive queen.
Miss Visage has been quite the busy bee over the last few months. From filming the forthcoming season of Drag Race Down Under to dropping new music with Steps, the gay icon has been giving the girls content.
Speaking of Drag Race Down Under, Mother Ru and Michelle Visage are gearing up for the premiere of the highly anticipated series, which will feature an array of high profile judges.
Earlier this week it was announced that the legendary Kylie Minogue will finally make her Drag Race debut.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the pop icon will join RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson on the panel of the Australasian spin-off, Drag Race Down Under.
“I’m so excited to finally be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race for the first series [of] Down Under,” said Kylie.
“It’s such an iconic show and I can’t wait to watch the contestants perform their hearts out to win the title of Down Under’s first Drag Superstar!”
We are buying what Down Under is selling, honey, because there’s a two-for-one Minogue deal! Kylie’s legendary sister Dannii will also guest star on the series.
“I got to have a cheeky Untucked chat with the girls on RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 1,” Dannii said in a statement.
“They had come straight from the runway challenge so it was exciting and tense all at the same time, not knowing who was going to have to lip sync for their life!”
Drag Race Down Under will sashay onto our screens on – drum roll please! – 1 May.
It will be available in the United States and select territories on WOW Presents Plus, TVNZ on New Zealand and Stan in Australia, and BBC iPlayer in the UK.
Watch the first official teaser here or below.
Just between us Kanga-Ru’s….the official trailer is here.
