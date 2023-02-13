Drag Race’s Alyssa Edwards returns to WOW Presents Plus with Alyssa’s Secret: The Reboot

WOW Presents Plus has announced the return of Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards and her iconic series Alyssa’s Secret.

Since appearing on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Alyssa has cultivated an incredible and expansive career within the entertainment sphere.

From her critically acclaimed Netflix series Dancing Queen to her West End production Alyssa, Memoirs of a Queen, the beloved talent has left no creative stone unturned.

However, one of her most notable projects has been her hit YouTube show, Alyssa’s Secret.

Throughout its run on the video platform, Alyssa delivered hilarious advice while recounting real-life stories about her childhood and early years as a drag performer.

The show also featured appearances from other Drag Race stars like Sharon Needles, Bianca Del Rio, Latrice Royale, Alaska, Vivienne Pinay and more.

On 9 February, WOW Presents Plus announced that Alyssa’s Secret would be getting the reboot treatment, two years after the series’ last episode.

According to a report from Variety, Alyssa’s Secret: The Reboot is set to deliver a “fresh take” on the original show and will feature an array of showstopping guests.

Shortly after the news was announced, Alyssa took to Instagram to express her excitement over her highly anticipated return to the basement.

“She’s Back Back BACK… In The Basement Carrying On. Get into this gig on @wowpresentsplus in #AlyssasSecret: The Reboot,” she wrote.

Fans of the beloved queen also praised the upcoming reboot on social media, with one person tweeting: “Alyssa’s secret the reboot is the best news of 2023 so far.”

Another fan wrote: “[Drag Race] episodes will be back to 90 minutes, and Alyssa’s Secret is coming back we stay winning.”

In addition to the return of Alyssa’s Secret: The Reboot, WOW Presents Plus also announced the premiere dates for UNHhhh, Keeping up with Krystal Versace, Manhattan Cable, Drag Race Belqique and Drag Race Sverige.

Lastly, the announcement also included a trailer for Kerri Colby’s new series Kerri Kares – which is set to feature the season 14 queen discussing topics like confidence, relationships, transitioning, coming out, and self-care.

Drag Race legends Ongina, Mayhem Miller, and Silky Nutmeg Ganache have also been confirmed as Kerri’s special guests.

Watch the full teaser trailer for WOW Presents Plus full spring lineup here or below.