Drag Race viewers hit out at “questionable” season 13 elimination

Did the right queen sashay away?

Drag Race season 13 episode 10 was a doozy that left fans feeling unsatisfied and unhappy.

Kicking off the show, author and internationally renowned medium, Char Margolis, stopped by the Drag Race studios to give the remaining queens a psychic pow wow.

After “poofing” to the main stage, Char gave the girls readings, which ranged from pointing out a crush between Denali and Rosé to medium interactions involving Tina Burner’s dad and Utica’s pet cow.

The mystical gathering was cut short once Tina Burner asked the psychic if she knew who would be in the top four and ultimately the winner of this season.

After their meeting, Mother Ru informed the girls that she will be pairing each of the contestants with a queen that they can learn the most from – under Char’s suggestion.

The pairs consisted of Olivia Lux and Denali, Tina Burner and Rosé, Symone and Utica, and Gottmik and Kandy Muse.

RuPaul then tasked the girls with the competition’s infamous makeover maxi-challenge, but due to COVID, the girls would be making over each other rather than a stranger.

The queens wasted no time getting to work, with the majority of the pairings getting on, except for the occasional prickly exchange between Tina Burner and Rosé.

From runway practices to heart to hearts, the queens grew, evolved and gained a deeper understanding of each other.

When it came time to the runway challenge, the girls slayed from top to bottom.

The judges praised Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Symone, Utica, Rosé, and Tina Burner for their ability to embody each other’s personalities and signature lewks.