Drag Race UK’s Charity Kase apologises for “unacceptable” racist tweets

Charity Kase has issued an apology after racist tweets resurfaced online.

Last week, the BBC revealed that Charity is part of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season three cast.

Since then, tweets containing “disgusting and offensive” racist language from the queen have been shared on social media by fans who discovered them.

In a statement issued yesterday (August 23), Charity acknowledged the “unacceptable tweets” and apologised for her behaviour.

Charity explained that she was 16-years-old when she wrote what was said in 2013 and 2014, adding that this “doesn’t excuse” it.

The statement read: “Today some tweets surfaced from eight years ago which consist of me using disgusting and offensive language in a casual and colloquial way.

“I was 16 and uneducated at the time, unaware of cultural misappropriation and the impact of my use of language. I totally accept that this doesn’t excuse my behaviour. I want you to know how deeply sorry I am. I am not that same young boy today.

“I take full responsibility for these unacceptable tweets, and I hope you can understand that they do not represent me now or what I stand for today. Seeing them again has left me ashamed of myself.

“I want to apologise unequivocally to my fans, who are disappointed and offended by me, and in particular to anyone whom I may have caused any form of trauma. Please forgive me. I have changed and grown and am committed to growing further to using the platform and privilege I have to amplify the voices of people of colour.”