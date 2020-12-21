Drag Race UK winner shows support for first-ever male trans contestant

RuPaul Drag Race UK season 1 winner The Vivienne has shown support for the first trans male competitor in the US series.

Gottmik has become an icon of trans visibility in the LGBTQ+ drag scene and he will now make history as Drag Race’s first openly trans male competitor on the show.

The Vivienne opened up to the Metro about supporting Gottmik, saying: “It’s such great news because he’s actually a really good friend of mine as well.

“He did my make-up on my own show in Hollywood, so to see him be cast is just an amazing. What an amazing message to send.”

Speaking exclusively to GAY TIMES in a previous Amplify digital cover story, Gottmik shared their experience about transitioning and how he found the process.

“People cannot seem to understand how someone born female can identify as a man but still want to perform and artistically express themselves through femme drag,” Gottmik told us. “In my opinion, a healthy soul/person needs a good balance of masculine and feminine energy to survive.”

Using his growing platform, the artist hopes to use the attention he has been gaining to be a positive example. “Being so feminine held me back from acting on my transition for a long time,” he explained.

“Even though I knew I identified as a male, I always thought that I could suppress it because I loved feminine things and had feminine articulations, but when I realise that men can be feminine, it all clicked.

“As of now, there aren’t a lot FTM drag queens so I felt kind of alone and invalidated. I hope that sharing my story and being more open will help other femme trans boys live their fantasy the way I’m living mine.”