Drag Race UK vs the World’s Arantxa dishes about her scrapped talent show idea

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha almost presented a very different talent show performance on Drag Race UK vs the World.

For the second episode of the beloved UK-based series, the queens were tasked with making three sickening looks for the ‘Happy Ending Ball,’ with the last category, ‘Drags to Riches Eleganza’, requiring them to construct a gown fit for a princess from scraps of used fabric.

Unfortunately, Arantxa failed to impress the judges’ panel with her ensembles, resulting in her bottom placement alongside Choriza May.

After La Grande Dame and Keta Minaj’s electric lip-sync to Cascada’s hit track ‘Every Time We Touch,’ the Spanish drag talent was selected as the queen to go home, which did not go over well with fans.

One X (formerly known as Twitter) user wrote: “ARANTXA ELIMINATED THIS IS THE WORST DAY OF MY LIFEEEE.”

Another fan wrote: “Arantxa getting eliminated is the start of my villain origin…”

Following her elimination, the beloved talent opened up to GAY TIMES about all things Drag Race UK vs the World season two, including the talent show idea she almost performed during the premiere episode.

For context, the beloved artist delivered a raunchy and comedic performance about her drag name.

When discussing the challenge, Arantxa revealed that she was initially going to perform “a reverse burlesque show,” where she started naked and ended up fully dressed.

However, after going through one rehearsal, she realized her act didn’t exactly work.

“I went to bed that night and was like, ‘We’re filming tomorrow, and you’re not sure about this. What would you do?’ In that moment, Tatianna came into my mind when she thought about the ‘Same Parts’ number the night before. I created this stupid idea of me having a dream that people didn’t know how to say my name, and then… orgasm,” she explained.

“Obviously, I was nervous as hell doing that on the main stage. What people don’t know is that, when you’re doing live music or whatever, you wear in-ears, so you don’t hear people laughing or clapping or saying your name back.

“I was pretending to be asleep so I had my eyes closed and my ears didn’t listen to anything. I had to perform like, ‘RuPaul is dying for this, and when you open your eyes, you will see her laughing.’ And that’s what happened, thank god.”

While her sensual number didn’t land her in the top two, she has no regrets about switching her talent show performance – especially since she was able to get cozy with a Pit Crew member during her act.

“When we filmed this season, I came out of a rough breakup, so you could say I was a little bit desperate… Was my number the best? I’m not the judge to say it, but was I the most clever one because I got to snuggle up to the Pit Crew,” she added.

Drag Race UK vs the World season two is streaming now on BBC iPlayer.

You can read our entire interview with Arantxa here.