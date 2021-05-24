Drag Race UK star Bimini talks non-binary journey and protecting the trans community

Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash discussed their non-binary identity and the power of drag in a new interview.

Sitting down with the Evening Standard, Bimini discussed their gender identity and when they knew they were non-binary.

“I always knew that I was neither here nor there – like I was in between. That’s how I’ve always felt,” she explained.

“The term ‘non-binary’ only came around [into currency] a couple of years ago. I realised it made sense.

“Before, the terms that everyone used were ‘genderqueer’, or ‘gender non-confirming.’ A lot of problems are rooted in gender: sexism, discrimination.”

Bimini also touched on the power of drag and using the craft as a means to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

“As a drag artist you don’t have to be political but I think what you do is political – in a sense, anyway. You’re going against what is expected of you and kind of mocking what’s going on,” she explained.

“The rollback on trans rights is scary. There’s a lot of good happening among the trans community, rallying together in allyship. It’s about understanding language and rhetoric. I think we will get there

“I have a lot of trans friends, and they go through so much. Their journey is so different: they get all this hate and stigma attached to them and it’s really heartbreaking. We have to protect those because they’re vulnerable.”