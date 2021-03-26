Drag Race UK star Bimini is putting on her literary boots with new book

Queen Bimini is booked and busy.

Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash is entering the literary world with her brand new book A Drag Queens Guide To Life.

Taking to social media, the season two runner up announced the working title and cover as well as the release date.

“BIMINI BON BOOK AUTHOR. A DRAG QUEENS GUIDE TO LIFE (working title and cover TBA). On 28.10.2021 I will be releasing the beast into the world. I’m gonna be a published author!” she wrote.

In regards to the subject matter of the book, Bimini revealed that it will touch on an array of topics and will include 10 life lessons she’s learned throughout her career.

“I’ll be covering topics from positive affirmations to self-destruction with the help of my favourite muses and icons that have shaped my life including some darker moments,” she explained.

“Think of this as a self-love manifesto with a punky attitude – I can’t wait to share this with the world!”