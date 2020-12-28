We’re living for this!

A day after announcing Dawn French, Maya Jama, and Jessie Ware as guest judges, Mother Ru and company have also revealed five guest cameos for the upcoming season.

DJ Jodie Harsh, actress Natalie Cassidy, actor Jay Raven, and Drag Race alum Raven will all make special appearances on the show.

The news was announced via the series Twitter.

Jodie Harsh tweeted her excitement, saying: “Suprise!! Look out for my cameo on Drag Race UK season 2!!”

Speaking of her experience Eastenders star Natalie Cassidy said she “had the best time!”.

Had the best time! https://t.co/vKMpeWrQZE — Natalie Cassidy (@Nat_Cassidy) December 28, 2020

A couple of weeks ago BBC and World of Wonder unveiled the 12 fierce competitors that will sashay into the werkroom for the long-(we repeat, long)–awaited sophomore season, which was put on hold in March due to COVID.

Just like its debut, which saw The Vivienne triumph as the UK’s First Drag Superstar, the season will include a diverse array of entertainers – expect comedy, glam, old school drag, and even some horror.

Season two, which will run for ten weeks, will see the return of RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, with Alan and Graham joining the panel on a rotational basis.

Previous guest judges that have been confirmed include beloved actress Liz Hurley, musician MNEK (who will be returning after appearing last season in the girl band episode), actress and singer Sheridan Smith, model Jourdan Dunn, TV queen Lorraine Kelly who featured on Snatch Game last season, and beloved icon Gemma Collins.

We’re gonna need 14 January to get here ASAP