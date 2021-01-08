Drag Race season 13: Who’s getting chopped in episode 2?

Bringing the mess and drama Hunny!

Drag Race season 13 is well underway and we have a scandalous sneak peek of episode 2 to tide UK/IE viewers over till Saturday.

The clip opens up with the the “eliminated” lip-sync queens – Tamisha Iman, Kahmora Hall, Joey Jay, Eliott with 2 T’s, Rosé, Denali, Utica Queen – anxiously awaiting their fate in the Porkchop loading dock.

We can slice the tension with a knife.

Then we are treated to Mother Ru’s voice on the intercom stating: “Attention queens, you all have a chance to return to the competition. But first, you must give one of your fellow queens the chop, let the voting begin.”

Like Tamisha Iman iconically said, “the lady said…go home.”

After the jaw-dropping announcement, the queens are then seen putting their picks into an unmarked box.

In true Drag Race fashion, we know Miss Ru has something else up her sleeve.

Episode 2 will be airing today on VH1 in the US and tomorrow on Netflix UK/IE.

The 13th season of the popular series is already making HERstory after it was announced by Deadline, that the season 13 premiere became the most-watched episode in the franchise’s 12-year herstory with an unprecedented 1.3 million viewers.

The beloved drag competition received a ratings boost thanks to showings on multiple networks; VH1 earned 525,000 viewers, The CW tallied 478,000 and 111,000 tuned in to MTV.

A further 58,000 viewers watched through Logo, 116,000 with Pop and 27,000 on MTV2.

Michelle Visage celebrated the news on social media, writing on Instagram: “We are over the moon about how much love you have for our show and the dolls! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS!”

We LOVE to see it!

Watch the sneak peek below!