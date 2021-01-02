Drag Race season 13 guest stars include Scarlett Johansson and Anne Hathaway

2021 is truly the year of Drag Race!

In an exclusive report from Deadline, season 13 of Drag Race will be an A-list affair!

For the new season Tony award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, The Real host Loni Love, comedian Nicole Byer, LGBTQ+ activist TS Madison, and famed choreographer Jamal Sims will be stepping into the judge’s chairs.

Deadline also ruvealed that Anne Hathaway and Scarlett Johanson will be making an appearance, with the two hosting a master class for the competitors.

Valentina, Heidi N Closet, and Nina West will be making guest spots as well.

The past few weeks have been full of Drag Race franchise news and tea.

From guest judges being announced to premiere dates being solidified, Mother Ru has been one busy mogul.

The queens competing on this season are as follows: Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Gottmik, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner and Utica Queen. You can read their individual bios here. This year, the Drag Race franchise is making major strides towards more authentic representation with former GAY TIMES cover star Gottmik, who makes history as the first-ever trans male contestant. Settle in girls because we are in for a wild ride. U.S. viewers can watch Drag Race every Friday on VH1 and UK/IE viewers on Netflix.