Drag Race season 13 brings back a previous winner in latest episode

Is anyone else jonesing for a soda now?

The latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race was full of comedy gags, max-challenge twists and a shocking lip sync.

Episode 11 picks up straight after Denali’s surprising exit.

Back in the workroom Olivia opens up about her feelings regarding the lip sync.

“This is so crazy, because not only do you have to lip-sync against your sister, but you have to lip-sync against your sister in her drag,” Olivia said.

The queens also discussed the tense filled moment, when each queen had to name which one they would send home.

The Queens get quizzed then get ready to make their soda POP in a branding challenge! Don’t miss a new #DragRace Friday at 8/7c on VH1! 💅 Snatch up the FULL first act 👉https://t.co/BfhlZsMaZn pic.twitter.com/UK9JRLVhXa — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 18, 2021

The majority of the girls chose Olivia Lux, due to her lack-luster makeover lewk on her partner Denali.

Even though most of the queens voted for her elimination, Olivia didn’t let it get her down, stating: “It’s just one of those things where I just don’t take it personally… it’s just drag and I know you girls, so I know it comes from a place of love.”

The next day proved to be a test of the mind when Mother Ru and the remaining queens played Are You Smarter Than The Pit Crew.

During the mini-challenge, the contestants were faced with Drag Race trivia ranging from questions regarding Alyssa Edwards, Untucked seasons and more.

In the end, Kandy Muse won the mini-challenge, taking home a $2,500 gift card from JJ Malibu as the prize.

For the maxi-challenge Mother, Ru tasks the queens with creating their very own soda, brand and jingle.

“And remember, this challenge is about understanding what your brand is and how to convey that to the audience,” RuPaul advised.