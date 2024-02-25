Drag Race: Jelena Karleuša responds to Plane Jane’s Snatch Game

Serbian singer Jelena Karleuša has broken her silence over Plane Jane’s impersonation on Drag Race.

On this week’s episode, the nine remaining contestants of season 16 flexed their improvisation skills as they participated in the franchise’s staple maxi-challenge, Snatch Game.

This time around, a handful of the beloved batch of queens took on niche or original characters to try and impress Mama Ru.

One contestant who stepped out of the box with her impersonation character was Jane, who went as the Serbian superstar Karleuša.

“Jelena is a Serbian pop superstar. She’s sort of the equivalent of Madonna here in the US. So it’s Slovaic clownery shenanigans, MILF town realness,” the Boston-based queen explained in a confessional.

While Ru and the judges’ panel had no clue who Karleuša was, Jane’s performance earned rave reviews for her campy and silly homage to the ‘Nepogrešivo’ singer.

Ultimately, she conquered over Sapphira Cristál and Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige’s hilarious impersonations of James Brown and Trina’s cousin Shaquita, scoring her second challenge win of the series.

Shortly after the episode aired, Karleuša took to Instagram to send the 24-year-old performer a congratulatory message.

“Beautiful Balkan war survivor. I love it! Hilarious! Well done @the_planejane, and congratulations,” she wrote alongside a clip of Jane’s performance.

In response to Karleuša’s shout-out, Jane took to the singer’s comment section to express her gratitude for the support.

“It was an honor to portray you my queen! Your champion energy rubbed off on me,” she commented.

Ru, the judges, and Karleuša weren’t the only ones to praise Jane’s comedic performance.

Many Drag Race fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn’t get enough of her Karleusa impression, with one person writing: “Plane Jane THE talent show and SNATCH GAME winner. That’s my girl.”

Another user tweeted: “Plane Jane winning Snatch Game as JELENA KARLEUSA IS SOOOOO I LOVE HER SM.”

A third fan added: “Plane “Snatch Game Winner” Jane oh absolutely. I know the haters about to be fuming.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race season 16, the queens will be tasked with creating a neo-goth look in another design challenge. Bottoms star Kaia Gerber is set to join Ru, Carson Kressley, and Michelle on the judges’ panel.