Drag Race fans have strong opinions about this week’s episode of All Stars 7

RuPaul’s Drag Race just delivered another gag-worthy episode of All Stars 7.

In last week’s episode, the eight winners showcased their sewing and fashion skills for the Realness of Fortune Ball. In the maxi-challenge, the queens were tasked with serving three looks inspired by the iconic game show The Wheel of Fortune. The three categories were as follows: Vanna White Realness; Before and After; and Realness of Fortune Eleganza.

While all the queens were commended for their looks, including Jinkx, who had difficulties with her vision (and the sewing machine), it was Shea, Raja, Trinity and Jaida Essence Hall who were singled out for praise.

Trinity and Jaida earned top marks, both winning their first Legendary Legend Star in the process. The two then delivered a jaw-dropping lip-sync to Beyoncé’s classic record Green Light, which resulted in Jaida coming out as the winner.

After contemplating on which queen to give the Platinum Plunger to, the Wisconsin based talent blocked the previous winner Jinkx from earning another Legendary Legend Star, to which the season five winner responded: “You know what? I deserve this.”

For the winner’s fourth challenge, Mama Ru tasked the queens with portraying fairytale characters in the enchanted TV court show Fairytale Justice.

Unlike last week, the girls were instructed to split into two teams, with Jaida and Trinity as the respective captains.

For Team Jaida, they were tasked with arguing the case of Blow The House Down Boots – which followed the sordid tale of The Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf.

Team Trinity was asked to argue the case of She Done Already Done Had Herses – which was based on the Goldilocks and the Three Bears tale.

With Michelle Visage as the court’s witchy judge, the queens delivered hilarious comedic moments throughout both of the gag-worthy cases.

While all the queens were commended for their improvisation, it was Raja, Jinkx, Yvie Oddly, and The Vivienne who were singled out for praise.

The top two all-stars of the week ended up being Jinkx and The Vivienne – with the latter earning her first Legendary Legend Star in the process.

Before the subsequent lip-sync smackdown, things got a little awkward when Raja sarcastically asked if she should leave the stage.

After a mesmerising and comedy filled performance of Whitney Houston’s Love Will Save The Day, Mama Ru selected The Vivienne as the winner.

Before leaving the runway, the UK-based queen gifted the Platinum Plunger to Monét X Change – which marked her first block in the competition.

On next week’s episode of Drag Race All Stars 7, the winners will need to “write and deliver uplifting commencement speeches.”

Here’s how social media reacted to the results of All Stars 7 episode 4.

raja is MAD they better give her a challenge win soon or she’ll snap at this point 😭😭 #AllStars7 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/JVfieOC0Hw — icesis h&m (@srodulvss) June 3, 2022

this is a systematic attempt to break down her psyche #dragrace #allstars7 pic.twitter.com/zJiD9A8Xo5 — ashley ✩ #teamshea (@GoodeNightB1tch) June 3, 2022

The Vivienne coming back the UK Winner’s Circle after this season like #AllStars7 pic.twitter.com/mQ5KX6vvpU — 🆎 (@pheromoso) June 3, 2022

1. Jinkx is the greatest improv Queen the show has seen

2. Broom’s ears and outfits 😂

3. Monet is never going to let us forget this moment

4. Raja should change her name to Ra-jan at this point#DragRace #AllStars7 pic.twitter.com/b6gPG1FpdD — Oscar 🇱🇹 (@GreenOscar94) June 4, 2022

one thing these bitches gonna do is that they will EAT every single runway #AllStars7 #DragRace pic.twitter.com/KRRyd9WklG — 🦎 (@fanginaheals) June 3, 2022