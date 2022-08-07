Drag Race Down Under star Faúx Fúr opens up about her elimination: “I broke down”

Drag Race Down Under star Faúx Fúr revealed that she “broke down” after her recent elimination.

On 30 July, the second season of the popular Australian/New Zealand iteration premiered.

This time around, Mama Ru and company are joined by 10 new sickening drag entertainers vying for the title of ‘Down Under’s Next Drag Superstar.’

Of course, with every Drag Race series, the premiere episode was full of dramatic and emotional moments.

For the first maxi-challenge, the ladies were tasked with creating custom couture looks using locally sourced natural materials.

The challenge proved to be difficult for a handful of the queens due to the unique items and lack of sewing experience.

After contestants strutted down the runway in their original ensembles, Faúx Fúr and Spankie Jackzon ended up in the bottom two – resulting in an electric lip sync smackdown to Kylie Minogue’s hit single Get Out Of My Way.

However, Spankie’s fierce performance of the beloved dance track won over Ru, leaving Faúx to become the first eliminated queen of season 2.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, the Sydney-based queen described her elimination as “tough.”

“I broke down. I was like, ‘Oh, my god. Really? You’re going to send me home for a black panty detail?” she told the news outlet.

“There were three other girls that were worse than me!”

While Faux was upset about the decision, the 27-year-old also told the publication that she was grateful for the opportunity.

“At first, I just felt like s**t. But then I was like, ‘Girl, you got on the show! Getting sent home is not that bad,'” she continued.

Towards the end of her interview, Faux promised fans that season 2 is set to be filled with drama.

“These girls are tough competition, [They’re] unique and lovely, but they’re also in it to win it,” she added.

You can watch Drag Race Down Under season 2 on Stan (Australia) and TVNZ On Demand (New Zealand), while international viewers can stream on the streamer of all-things drag, WOW Presents Plus.