Did the right queen go home on the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

The fourth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race has arrived and the queens are stepping into their fiercest Jennifer Lopez fantasies.

Last week, the queens participated in their first sewing challenge of the season. The episode ended with June Jambalaya going home after losing the lip-sync and chocolate bar save.

Shortly after the elimination, the queens entered the workroom with heavy emotions on their shoulders.

Maddy Morphosis was visibly emotional as she wiped June’s lipstick message from the mirror.

“It’s really not a good feeling, like sending somebody home,” she said.

But instead of harping on June’s departure, the queens reassured Maddy that she had earned her spot in the competition.

“Girl, you lip-synced. She got sent home. That’s the name of the motherf**cking game,” Kornbread said.

Angeria Paris VanMichaels added: “You deserve to be here too girl.”

In a confessional, Daya Betty expressed her excitement for Maddy’s last-minute win but also suggested that the queen open up a bit more.

“Maddy needs to show a little bit more of her personality or she’s just going to get buried by the other girls,” she explained.

After settling onto the couches, the girls praised Willow Pill for winning the maxi-challenge.

It didn’t take long for the conversation to get messy when Orion Story asked if anyone thought they should have won instead.

Jasmine Kennedie wasted no time answering the question and revealed that she felt confident she would win.

“Me personally like after the runway, or like after doing everything I felt very confident,” she said. “I mean, you guys knew how I was all yesterday, working and stuff, like I was very happy.”

Although the group sympathised with the New York queen, Kornbread expressed annoyance with Jasmine and her long-winded answer.

“I’m a person who talks a lot. But when I talk, I have conversations. Miss Jasmine, don’t do that,” she said.

The next day, the queens entered the workroom with a new attitude and their eye on the prize.

While waiting for their next challenge, the girls continued to praise Willow Pill for her latest win. But the conversation was short-lived when Jasmine began to dominate the conversation with her dialogue.

“How crazy would it be if they did two balls because they did so many but they wanna do like a different material or something later,” she said.

To which Kerri Colby responded: “How crazy would it be if you learned how to be quiet? What’s wrong with you?”

Kornbread echoed similar sentiments and opened up about her frustrations with Jasmine in front of all the queens.

“You can’t say, ‘Hey Jasmine, how are you feeling today?’ And as soon as you’re about to answer, [you say] ‘Because I’m feeling this kind of way,'” Kornbread explained. “It doesn’t allow people to feel open to express themselves.”

The tense conversation was cut short after Mama Ru entered the room with a new maxi-challenge and runway theme in hand.

“For this week’s maxi-challenge, in two competing teams, you’ll produce tension-grabbing super teases for season 14,” Ru said.

“And on the runway, the category is Night of a Thousand JLo’s, come on, let’s get loud bitches.”

The iconic drag legend then revealed that Willow Pill and Maddy Morphosis would be the team captains.

In classic Drag Race fashion, the two queens picked which girl they wanted on their team, with Jasmine being the last one to choose.

After the awkward exchange, the two groups then split up to brainstorm their super teasers. The tension from earlier in the episode seemed to grow within Willow’s team, which consisted of both Kornbread and Jasmine.

“I think Kornbread comes into this moment and just being pissed at literally anything Jasmine is doing,” Bosco said in a confessional.

“She’s like, ‘Stop breathing over there. I see you blinking, and it’s taking up a lot of room.'”

Playing off Jasmine and Kornbread’s relationship, the group decided to incorporate it into their act.

On the other side of the room, Alyssa Hunter faced pushback regarding her teaser suggestions.

“I have so many ideas to bring into this teaser, but I don’t get the approval from the other girls,” she said in confessional. “I think the girls, they might be thinking that I’m only a beauty queen… I’m here to prove that I can do more than that.”

With their idea’s solidified, the queens filmed their super teasers with the help of Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley.

While the majority of the girls delivered A+ performances, Alyssa, Jasmine and Kerri struggled to hit their lines.

With the super teaser filmed and ready to go, the girls headed back to the workroom to prepare for the runway.

While putting on their makeup, Daya asked Jasmine why she chose to be on a team with Kornbread after their tense exchange.

“When I was picked last, I wanted to prove that like I can quiet down when it comes to a team thing,” she explained.

The conversation then shifted to Alyssa and her heartwarming relationship with her dad.

“I’m very lucky to have a father that supports me a lot,” she said.

The Puerto Rican queen also told the group that her father came out at the same time as her.

“My dad is my best friend. He goes to my shows and my pageants. My dad is the reason that I am very strong in life,” she explained in a confessional.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a JLo themed runway without the queen herself making a surprise appearance.

“I heard you’re doing A Night of A Thousand JLo’s,” she said. “I am so excited for this, it’s going to be an honour to see you all serving up my favourite looks from the past.

“Don’t be afraid to get loud, be proud and shake it.”

After the iconic moment, the girls headed to the runway to show off their dynamic looks.

From the singer’s iconic Versace dress to her 2019 Met Gala ensemble, the girls slayed from start to finish. The judges then moved on to critique the hilarious super teasers.

In the end, Angeria was named the maxi-challenge winner – with Kerri Colby and Alyssa Hunter in the bottom.

The two queens then performed an electric rendition of JLo’s classic single, Play.

Kerri ultimately prevailed over Alyssa and was asked to stay in the competition.

Like episode three, Alyssa was given one last chance of survival by opening her chocolate bar to see if she had the golden ticket.

Unfortunately, it was just a plain old candy bar, and Alyssa was officially sent home.

Shortly after the episode aired, fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on that gag-worthy lip-sync. While many fans were ecstatic to see Kerri stay, some thought Alyssa gave a better performance.

Check out some of the Drag Race fan tweets below.

ru: kerri colby…. shante u stay me: oh!! ok, a double shantay! ru: alyssa hunter… sashay away #DragRace pic.twitter.com/mNWctHfAzI — jove (@jojovetwt) January 29, 2022

me happy kerri stayed in the competition but also feeling bad because Alyssa clearly won the lipsync #DragRace pic.twitter.com/mPiUskyiJ9 — shookdrag on IG (@vivalasdrag) January 29, 2022

not alyssa going home after winning the lipsync #DragRace pic.twitter.com/3E0ajG4Mx2 — shookdrag on IG (@vivalasdrag) January 29, 2022

Listen….ima be honest… I absolutely LOVE KERRI, but Alyssa should have won that lip sync😬 even with the malfunctioning money gun, she ate that shit up #DragRace pic.twitter.com/fRBVlxNvX4 — sad as hell☁️ (@laceyheatt) January 29, 2022

Angeria being the first queen this season too win two challenges feels right #DragRace pic.twitter.com/JnaxPBIwhr — shookdrag on IG (@vivalasdrag) January 29, 2022

alyssa hunter ate that lipsync idc, like they couldnt even manipul- edit it properly bc she DEVOURED #DragRace pic.twitter.com/e6gmPXIQvt — rancherota (@homoverload) January 29, 2022

Somebody give the girls something to say other that ” it’s chocolate” I’m begging you. #DragRace pic.twitter.com/LpU1UEatLc — Mark (@markanthony913) January 29, 2022

Alyssa Hunter’s dad finding her porn on the computer #DragRace pic.twitter.com/AGsdaLhTCE — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 29, 2022

I LOVE kerri but justice for my girl Alyssa cause we all know she ate that up #DragRace pic.twitter.com/TKGzMVf8Qw — Slutdragula#teamkornbread (@RixDeclan) January 29, 2022

Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 every Saturday on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Subscribe by clicking here